Brugger: Is California Bacon Bill Leftist Hooey?

Right-leaning media featured the headline, “Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect.” The Times-News ran the story from the AP on Monday. I heard two immediate doomsayer’s trains of thought about the headline and the California law. The first was an example of government overreach; the second was that it was a form of a leftist promotion of an idiotic animal rights agenda. There are complicated reasons for countering these two thoughts. They illustrate how complex any public policy idea can be. Further, the complexity demonstrates the need for in-depth education for children and even adults concerning complex issues.
Before the Great Partisan Divide era, voters considered that their representatives in government spent their time studying the issues of the day and making the best decisions they could, even considering their conservative or liberal leanings. At the same time, those legislators counted on the innovation and market freedom guaranteed under the idea of liberty in our constitution to adjust to new regulations.
The renewed rallying cry of State’s Rights applies to this California regulation. It implements an initiative the California voters approved in 2018. Those citizens to be affected could plan for the change beginning in November of that year. California livestock producers probably have made the required changes. The restauranteurs and Iowa pork producers mentioned in the article are resisting for reasons of their own.
The restaurant industry is emerging from a historic business curtailment. All of their costs are under current scrutiny with an eye to a return to profitability. Iowa producers were not paying much attention to the California election. Or they tried to have the new space requirements overturned in court. Again, the idea of a state’s rights to legislate in their interest prevailed.
Interestingly, with generally anti-socialist sentiment prevailing in Iowa, pork producers are asking for federal aid to pay for the changes required. What happened to the idea of a free market? Will the profit in Iowa, or any state decrease, or will less supply per producer mean that the demand for pork will push prices higher?
Then there are two paragraphs about Iowa farmer Dwight Mogler. It is an example of victim mentality. However, I have to wonder about a business that talks about losing $3 million and have to house only 250 pigs in space that now handles 300 pigs. Those numbers indicate that his company has the resources to be more resilient in the face of market conditions.
The article talks about lower pork production currently in California vs. Iowa. Could this be an opening for pork production in the states surrounding California by farmers who want to produce pigs in a less confined area? Could more stringent regulations on pigs enhance business for the California producers who abide by the law? What about producers from other states? There are also issues not mentioned.
Without being sentimental about pigs, there are some facts relevant to them to consider. Pigs have big litters and making sure that a sow can safely feed them is an issue. The law intended to provide more space for the sow to move while feeding her offspring. Also, anyone who has raised one or more pigs will tell you that they are as personable as dogs. The fact that they exhibit emotions probably means that they have hormones that respond negatively to stress. Over time, those hormones will impact the quality of the meat they eventually produce for our consumption. Some will remember the advertising meme, “Milk from contented cows.”
Another issue around Confined Animal production is air and water pollution. Hog pens do not smell good. Too many hogs in an area make life unpleasant until a person stops noticing the odor. Support for fewer hogs probably came from that issue.
Another thing to wonder about. How is California going to enforce this legislation? Are they hiring more inspectors? Are they working with other states? How will compliant meat be identified? Will there be a black market in out-of-state pork? Of course, this could be a regulation with no teeth. It was passed to satisfy a special interest, but a lack of funding will render it meaningless.
How do OSHA regulations and labor laws play into this issue? Those matters could be considered left-wing, but they are also genuine concerns for the humans working around a hog farm.
What about the non-documented farmworkers? Are adverse outcomes being hidden because they do not want to draw notice to themselves?
Whenever we read non-fiction, we should always be asking ourselves, “what else.” The headline about bacon drew our attention to the story. It meant to. A radio broadcaster and commentator named Paul Harvey frequently said, “and now for the rest of the story.” Only the rest of the story and or what is left out should apply for political decision-making.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.