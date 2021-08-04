Brugger: Is California Bacon Bill Leftist Hooey?

Without being sentimental about pigs, there are some facts relevant to them to consider. Pigs have big litters and making sure that a sow can safely feed them is an issue. The law intended to provide more space for the sow to move while feeding her offspring. Also, anyone who has raised one or more pigs will tell you that they are as personable as dogs. The fact that they exhibit emotions probably means that they have hormones that respond negatively to stress. Over time, those hormones will impact the quality of the meat they eventually produce for our consumption. Some will remember the advertising meme, “Milk from contented cows.”

Another issue around Confined Animal production is air and water pollution. Hog pens do not smell good. Too many hogs in an area make life unpleasant until a person stops noticing the odor. Support for fewer hogs probably came from that issue.

Another thing to wonder about. How is California going to enforce this legislation? Are they hiring more inspectors? Are they working with other states? How will compliant meat be identified? Will there be a black market in out-of-state pork? Of course, this could be a regulation with no teeth. It was passed to satisfy a special interest, but a lack of funding will render it meaningless.