Brugger: Inflation: Good for sellers, bad for buyers

I have acquired words to express ways of making sense of my world. Two words I didn’t even know decades ago explain our problems with domestic and worldwide inflation, complex and paradigm.

For instance, complicated and complex don’t mean the same thing. Complicated usually refers to a particular condition or physical object. Complex currently refers to a system of complicated conditions or physical objects that influence each other. In a complex system, a change in one state forces a difference in the state of all of them. Thinking about complex systems is so tricky that humans resort to mathematical models and computing power to resolve problems within them.

Changes within our complex global economic system have produced an acceleration (inflation of) wages and prices. Wages, yea! Prices, boo. Our central banking system has increased interest rates to force inflation down to two percent per annum with a complicated set of established economic expectations. Are your neurons tired yet? Do you long for a less complex world and even less complicated personal life? Me too.

During this last election cycle, the increasing cost of our necessities and the fear that those costs would continue to be uncontrolled was a factor in deciding which candidates to endorse with a vote. There was a perception that violent crime was increasing because of unbridled anger about unsettled economic and physical security. Political rhetoric reduced negative information, a segment of complex global economic and social systems, toward a simple answer. Change the political party in charge — but any party in the majority would have faced the same problems.

Why did I start with the above title? Because I think we can all understand that if we can increase the profit of disposing of an asset, we will try to do it. From January 2020 until this year, finding a price someone will pay has been challenging. Our central bank set low-interest rates so people could borrow money and increase demand. At first, buyers were happy. Those who were able enjoyed an inexpensive feast. The sellers were happy. The economy was moving. At the same time, a labor shortage increased wages, and buyers and sellers were delighted. But, prices began to rise because of supply shortages.

Then, BOOM. The chaos caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a symbolic and actual boom. The war’s destruction is causing daily changes within our economic system, and prices are rising because of short supply. Sellers were happy until they had to replace the assets they were selling. When they became both sellers and buyers, they raised their prices to cover their increased costs. With all sellers doing it, they remained competitive. Inflation became a thing.

Another word I have learned is paradigm or worldview. Our brains constantly combine the information from our physical senses and the words we use to explain them into associations. Combining all our associations produces the larger paradigm we use to interpret the world to ourselves. The marvelous thing is that our brain rearranges associations with new information. What we do depends on what information is part of our worldview.

Faced with a challenge, we can choose change, remain angry and afraid, or put our hopes in a messiah (secular) who will make all things good. Giving our choices to a leader and their cadre surrenders our freedom. We become servants to another’s direction.

During this last election, Republicans blamed the current administration for inflation it did not cause. Democrats were not clear that bringing more manufacturing onshore and replacing globally priced oil with American renewable energy will curtail inflation. The current government has started the process, but the legislation is not a year old!

Inflation is good and bad. An example of good is the rising rates on your CD. We can adjust our behavior and spend less. Inflation becomes less important to us, demand decreases, and so do prices. Our choices depend on our paradigm, and we have absolute control of it. We cannot control complex systems without curtailing liberty. However, we can make personal and governmental changes to reduce the bite in the future.