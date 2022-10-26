Brugger: Inflation, crime, abortion, oh my!

According to some, the sky is falling. Inflation, crime, and the continuing battle over the medical procedure of aborting a fetus’s gestation are everything wrong with our nation. Oh, I forgot to mention the woke liberals and the MAGA wingnuts.

Every news item reported by media that markets to the poles of our political system contain a sentence or two telling us what to think. We are to believe that one of the two political parties would solve our problems if they held unlimited power. If you believe that, come over and buy my Zenith computer and dual floppy hard drive, all you’ll ever need to be up to date on the internet.

The truth is that most problems consisting of a single cause changed to produce a better outcome are solved. We live at a time on our planet when many actions and beliefs contribute to one situation we want to change. Too often, many complex problems combine to produce even more complex conditions. An analogy of the action needed in these times is trying to separate yarn or necklaces gathered in a messy drawer over the years.

A microscopic virus disrupted the world for over two years. Better cooperation between and within nations might have mitigated it. Still, we are now left with the effect and cannot change the past. We are trying to end Putin’s invasion of Ukraine without sacrificing our young people.

It turns out the warring nations produced export products needed around the world. That supply is curtailed. Those products are in short supply, as are the products they made. Short supply means prices are higher. China is producing less due to keeping people in their homes and foreign countries taking their manufacturing elsewhere.

The administration has acted to restore shipping, but trucking company compensation policies have discouraged drivers from taking loads at ports. Some retailers now have late inventory, plus what they planned to sell this Christmas. They may be forced to lower prices, but they are also hiking them when demand is there, and they can make up for past and projected losses. Oil companies are taking advantage of lower world production to boost the price of oil. Refineries have not increased production and kept gas prices high. Inflation will not change without a government that exerting draconian regulation on private businesses.

Violent crime and drug trafficking are a problem. There are noisy agitators on the left who naively call to defund the police to punish them for inappropriate violent tactics. But law enforcement is a matter of local government and its revenue share from its voters. The Federal government is providing extra funds, but only draconian national regulations replacing inadequate local control could overwhelm criminals. Overreach would be a problem.

The subject of abortion causes government overreach, no matter if allowed or banned. Any law will offend people who want everyone to make the same medical and moral choices they do. Forcing moral choice comes dangerously close to coercing religious dogma on private citizens. Allowing someone to make a moral choice is not approving it. However, action taken against another’s freedom of thought and action should be prohibited.

In the Seventies, The Ford Pinto could burst into flames when rear-ended. The company was punished for rushing its production with a safety flaw. Did that mean all Ford automobiles were unsafe? No. Buyers bought other Ford vehicles they were satisfied with. If men and women commit crimes, does that mean all men and women are criminals?

Do you believe that my friends can suddenly resolve all political problems?? No? Then, why would you vote for anyone because they have an R or a D after their name? You want to know how we will fix a problem, not the tribe saying they can because the other tribe is incompetent and corrupt?

During WWII, President Eisenhower saw the logistic problems with indirect inefficient European road systems. He proposed the interstate highway system and deserves credit for its implementation. However, we praise or blame other presidents for things out of their control because their term of office coincides with the events. Voters must ask how we can fix this and who has the power to fix it. The tribe is not important. Political intention is everything.