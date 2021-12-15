Brugger: In This Season, What Are You Waiting For?

For Christians, the four weeks before the Christmas season are often when preachers, priests, and ministers encourage us to think about what we are waiting for while we wait to celebrate the joy of Jesus’ birth in the world. Because we now know how the centuries have heard His message, we probably include thoughts about how we should organize the world and our lives influenced by his teaching. Other religions undertake the same examination at different periods during the year.

I bring this up because I am asking for something from you, the reader. I often speak about the way our public officials should act. However, I am not a mind reader or a prophet. I sincerely want to know at least a bit about how you view the world. People often tell me they appreciate my column but don’t always agree with me. I always want to ask, “what do you think that I don’t think?” I love to consider new ideas, even if they aren’t mine or in opposition to mine. Thankfully, I do get comments on my columns. I just would like more.

This is my last column until Jan. 5. For those of you who follow such things, that is the season of Epiphany. It celebrates the wise men coming and the meaning that the light of Jesus’s teaching was for the world. In the meantime, I want to read your insight. Would you please comment on specific laws or public policy? Or explain the actions of others getting in the way of living your best life. Why is something a problem for you? The more important part is what, precisely, needs to be done about it?

I plan to use your responses over the next year as I consider the topics to take on. Unless you ask me to, I will not refer to any comment with the writer’s identity. As I sit at the keyboard each week, I wonder if my vision is too narrow. Too often, someone refers to a problem stated, or a solution implemented, with words of contempt, but there are no clear-cut suggestions of what would be better. Instead of what we have, what do you want outside of a different political party.

My goal with my column is to give you ideas for action. Decades of experience have given me an understanding of the complexities of public policy, but I don’t always see every part of the puzzle(s). I know that an obvious answer can have unforeseen negative consequences. It’s kind of like whack-a-mole. My email is at the end of this column, and you can also comment on this column online.

With all of that said, I want to take this holiday season to thank you profoundly for the attention you, the reader, give to my column. I began this effort with no expectation of it continuing for more than a few months. I was not at all sure anyone would be interested. My efforts allow me to organize my thoughts and, my friends and family are spared a good many lectures about my passionate interests. I feel unbelievably fortunate.

Know that as I pause and await the coming of Christmas and reflect upon its meaning to me, I will be sending prayerful thoughts to everyone in Twin Falls, Idaho, and our nation. Winter is bringing rest to our northern hemisphere while the southern hemisphere is awakening to the promise of spring and summer. With that example, I know we can all contemplate a better year in 2022. May your holidays be filled with joy and your new year filled with the satisfaction of seeing your life’s progress moving forward.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0