As disappointed as I was when Trump was elected, I nevertheless was willing to wait for more information, gathered by careful investigation, to determine the link(s) between foreign government(s) and our 2016 election. My understanding this far? It’s complicated. There was no reason to stop the investigations, but Mueller did not discover any evidence that Trump agreed to the aid given. If a “smoking gun” had appeared; if there had been irrefutable proof of an agreement, drastic measures might have been taken. I did not expect that proof. Ever. Russia has been in the subversion business for a long time. They are too skilled to make obvious tracks carrying out such a grand plan.
The President’s defensive strategy against impeachment is bringing the Russia investigation into the picture in order to divert attention from the one single action we know he took extending his power as president toward a political end that would only benefit himself. As an extension of that act, once he realized that others had irrefutable proof, he also used his power as head of the executive branch to quash the congressional branch in their duty to check the executive branch. The House decided not to wait for the courts to act on subpoenas because swift justice can be tactically delayed by a defense.
While it was not a witch hunt or a hoax, no one would question that there were many Trump opponents who hoped that it could be proved that Donald Trump had participated in the decision of Russia to support him. We know for certain that Russia used the influence of social media and the careful calculation of our electoral college system to “guarantee” that Trump would prevail. We know that many people around Trump were probably aware of Russian interest, but the extent of collaboration is still a matter of some conjecture. The Senate trial should not depend on what any senator thinks is the truth about Russian influence.
Hunter Biden is one of many lawyers, accountants, and business people with influence who are paid to be members of corporate boards around the world. He no doubt knew his family connections played a part in his selection, but he had other measures of expertise to offer the Ukrainian gas company. Questionable ethical judgment, perhaps, but not a true conflict of interest. No one has credited the idea that the Ukraine, mired in a war with Russia and its proxies, had a server helping the Democrats.
What the trial should determine is; if the President of the United States did, indeed, tell the president of the Ukraine that expected (because it had been authorized by congress) military aid and a desired (by the Ukrainian President) official visit to Trump’s office were dependent upon Ukraine’s investigation of Joe Biden and his son Hunter for corruption. He also suggested that there was a secret server in the Ukraine that had been used in 2016 to aid the Democrats. He wanted that to be proved. Both things, if believed by voters, could make his competition in the 2020 election weaker.
The other impeachment charge will ask the senators to find that the President defied the request of Congress in asking for information related to Trump’s request and the status of the authorized military aid. Congress has a constitutional duty to investigate the administrative branch of government. The Judicial branch will be called in to make sure that the trial in the Senate is conducted with applicable rules of judicial procedure.
The use of carrots to elicit wanted behavior is not uncommon in diplomatic circles. It is a legitimate tactic to gain a strategic objective. It is not legitimate for any government official at any level to use the government inducements at his disposal for personal benefit. Trump is charged with doing exactly that. The fact that the military aid was subsequently released, and that Trump met with the Ukrainian president at the UN are immaterial, especially since those actions coincided with exposure of an actual phone transcript where the favor had been asked.
There are many reasons why people may not want to vote for Trump again. There are also many reasons why people approve of the actions he’s taken. None of those reasons should be considered in this impeachment procedure. Impeachment should not be considered a convenient way to get rid of an unpopular president. However, in this case removal from office is necessary.
The matter at hand is simple. We have a democracy bound by a constitution that has been a model for most emerging democracies. Trump’s actions are those of an autocrat. He appears to see no limit to his power to do what he thinks is correct. Our Senators must consider whether they approve of giving our future presidents the unlimited power which Trump has staked out for himself. This impeachment is not an indictment of Trump’s political agenda. It is an indictment of his belief in his absolute power. This is not a partisan issue even if some would make it partisan. No President can ignore the Constitution’s mandate for a balance of power between the three arms of government or seek to benefit only himself with his executive power.
