Brugger: Immigration Reform is Too Late to be Simple

Time magazine’s cover (11-18-1993) featured a picture of the New American. A digitally imagined rendering of a beautiful mixed-race woman drew attention to the results of increasing diversity in our population. Looking back, it seemed that the racial divide in our nation was coming to an end.

However, in 2000, George Bush put the need for immigration reform into his campaign. During a segment on CBS’s Sunday Morning show, he mentioned that he is still working quietly on that topic. Unfortunately, the situation has become more complex as we have waited for Congress to put practical, effective laws in place.

The situation boiled over in 2016 when Donald Trump implied “we don’t want anyone to come.” He was denounced by recalling the words on the Statue of Liberty, which may be something of an overstatement of the actual circumstances involving immigration to the US over the past centuries. Now our new administration must deal with the expectations that the tide has turned. Again, aspirational words that do not meet our current world conditions.