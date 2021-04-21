Brugger: Immigration Reform is Too Late to be Simple

Time magazine’s cover (11-18-1993) featured a picture of the New American. A digitally imagined rendering of a beautiful mixed-race woman drew attention to the results of increasing diversity in our population. Looking back, it seemed that the racial divide in our nation was coming to an end.
However, in 2000, George Bush put the need for immigration reform into his campaign. During a segment on CBS’s Sunday Morning show, he mentioned that he is still working quietly on that topic. Unfortunately, the situation has become more complex as we have waited for Congress to put practical, effective laws in place.
The situation boiled over in 2016 when Donald Trump implied “we don’t want anyone to come.” He was denounced by recalling the words on the Statue of Liberty, which may be something of an overstatement of the actual circumstances involving immigration to the US over the past centuries. Now our new administration must deal with the expectations that the tide has turned. Again, aspirational words that do not meet our current world conditions.
New residents in the United States have always posed dilemmas. When they spoke a foreign language, it was harder for them to get employment. The consequence was and still is that it was a good idea to live close to each other in affordable housing (sometimes called a slum). Religious divides between Protestants and Catholics crossed the seas to continue to fester. Non-Christian religions brought more signs of conflict. Immigrants who brought enough wealth to start even a modest life were more welcome than those escaping poverty in their homeland. Race delayed the acceptance of the states of New Mexico, Arizona, and Hawaii.
A further complication is the group of people called refugees. During the cold war, we opened our doors to refugees from countries who were fighting communism. However, we turned away Jews who tried to flee Hitler during the Second World War. Skin color, religious belief, cultural practices, and economic self-reliance are all factors contributing to access to our shores. Refugees have no place to go. They are held in camps because their home doesn’t want them or
wants to kill them. Other countries also find it hard to find physical or social space for them.
Another Bush agenda item, swamped by 9-11, was strengthening our Western Hemisphere. Failure to focus on the people and nations sharing our landmass may prove to be our undoing. Not exporting the safety and security of lawful representative government to our neighbors is a tragedy. Too many people in these countries have reason to believe that the United States strengthened corrupt governments as they waged a proxy war with communism. Currently, migrants want to escape gang-like justice and poverty—criminals traffic in smuggling them across our border. A hundred and twenty years ago, there might have been room for a flood of risk-taking people; now, it’s a much more complex situation.
Immigrants, refugees, and migrants usually live in the lowest socio-economic levels and famously work their way up. There have been ways to support themselves until they met their goals.
Sadly, we currently have a significant number of citizens who are not realizing their aspirations. Documented residents want their families to be first in line for legal immigration. They see refugees and migrants as unwelcome competition.
Reform is a must. A path to citizenship for the law-abiding self-sufficient individuals already here, including Dreamers. The end to “anchor babies” whose parents are not documented residents. Immigration and work visas are only allowed to those who have proof of employment or other economic support. Deport undocumented felons without incarceration or appeal after judgment. But additional actions need to follow.
Border security is critical. Sadly, we may have to establish refugee camps.
In collaboration with our national security agencies, the State Department must build bridges with the countries to the south of our border. Refugees and migrants have become a global problem. We can take the first step with strong law and order, and we can cooperate internationally on finding answers for the displaced.
Blame steals time from solutions. Let’s use reason and forge ahead.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.