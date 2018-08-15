Monday night, I suggested a compromise in the debate over whether the City Council should insert itself into the controversy of children being separated at the border. I proposed a resolution that I felt expressed the real needs of our Magic Valley businesses as well as appropriate censure of the enforcement tactics being used by ICE. I presented it early and in writing in order to give the council an alternative to a reworked resolution, which was orally presented later. At the end of the evening, the council made it clear that they would no longer consider any resolutions on this subject.
I am disappointed because I believe that the various governmental entities in our area should show support for our agricultural and other businesses and the migrant/immigrant/refugee families who have worked with them to sustain their enterprises and have become valued members of our community. I have talked to business owners and educators who are very concerned about Hispanic friends, workers, and students who are fearful of being detained by ICE and going through the process of proving they have legal permission to be here even though there is no probable cause other than their heritage or use of Spanish to precipitate the action.
The support the council should show is to demand that Congress pass comprehensive immigration legislation by the end of this year. The idea that our local government has no business demanding anything of congress makes no sense to anyone who has studied our form of representative democracy in any detail. Reagan issued an amnesty to solve the problem, but when George W. tried to go even further with a more comprehensive plan, the Democratic congress stalled it. Then the Republicans foiled any attempt by the Obama administration to solve the problem. The fact is, Congress is derelict, and it is up to Idaho’s elected officials to demand that their four elected officials in Washington not just support but lead in finding a bi-partisan solution to our immigration problem.
It is clear to me that in years past, undocumented border-crossers have been allowed to move away from the border and settle with family and friends. Then they were required to check in with immigration on a regular basis while awaiting adjudication of their status. Children have been allowed to proceed to their families after being brought across by someone paid to do so.
There has been a change in administrative policy. Those who were awaiting a final jurisdiction, because of a change in policy (but not law), are being swept up and deported. Any adverse legal action on their part such as a traffic penalty, even without a DWI, can be a basis for disrupting their resident status.
Additionally, an activist group in San Diego wanted to create public uproar against the Trump administration. They went as far as Central and South America to find families who were the victims of the civil violence prevalent in those countries. They escorted them to our border in order to take advantage of our refugee laws. Others came on their own, influenced by the organized group.
We all know the result. Demeaning language was hurled from every side. Border enforcement was overwhelmed, and good people were forced to take actions they would have preferred not to. Of course, the response did highlight the intimidating tactics that the administration legally, if not morally, had put in place.
The administration, recognizing the futility of rounding up 11 million non-legal residents, has opted to make it so terrifying to live here that people will pay their own way to another country.
In my mind, there is a disregard for the humanity of the people involved. Both the activists and the administration are to blame for the discord. Congress has failed to come up with any better way to address the subject. In other words, a pox on all their houses. Certainly, the immigration issue is not under the jurisdiction of local government. We have community conversations around the issue of diversity. It is, however, a duty of local government to petition our national government for redress of an issue that is of so much concern to their constituents.
