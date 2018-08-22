Am I cutting off my hand? No. I am responding to the numerous comments posted on the E-edition of the Times-News after their editorial on Trump’s war on media. I can certainly understand the reason why so many people felt the need to comment. I believe that I understand their point of view. When I was growing up, my relatives and friends were occasionally mentioned in print media, and we often felt that reporters had given more weight to the other side.
For instance, my father represented the head of the Colorado Republican party and his law partner in a case before the US Supreme Court about tax evasion. He lost. My mother fought to change a bus route that ran in front of our house. She lost. In both instances, since they were on an unpopular side, the reporting seemed to me to be biased against them. When I think about it, there were other times when I had no problem with the reporting. However, for reasons lately explained by brain science, the hurtful emotions are easier to recall.
I was reacting to the fact that there are two sides to every story, and even if a journalist is neutral in presentation, the side you are not on always seems to get notice it doesn’t deserve. My experience was before the emergence of entertainment news. We had two newspapers. TV was in black and white, and there were three networks. Social media wasn’t even thought of. Books were slower in being written and published before computers sped up the process. The headline for this article was prompted by the fact that, if you don’t want to be enraged by opposite views, don’t consume them. Newspapers have always published opinion. No one, including me, can resist the opportunity to make their opinion known far and wide. Having a special section devoted to opinion has always been a legitimate way to preserve journalistic integrity. Then there is the media that has emerged since my earliest exposure. Sadly, cable broadcasting has created a hugely competitive market for viewers and the advertising dollars they bring in.
The truth is, news is not entertaining. Our attention always seems to be drawn to carnage of any type (think of the slowdown on the highway when there is an accident), but everyday news in the political realm, reported without emotion, can seem dry at best. CNN Headline news (which I mourn whenever I am on a trip or miss the broadcast news hour) ended its programming because Fox, then MSN and CNN all started presented entertaining carnage (controversy).
On Aug. 16, Megan Kelly recounted that Roger Ailes, head of Fox News, berated her for going back toward her natural brunette hair color by saying, “I paid for a blonde. I want a blonde!” Cable news features attractive people happily delivering … opinion. Followed by … opposing opinion. Even when cable stations are delivering news, they emphasize their editorial bias by having opposing experts comment on the otherwise factually based news.
Some magazines are known for their editorial bias. Mother Jones and Reason, for instance, choose the stories they publish based on a point of view they want to emphasize. Most magazines do not make up news. Newspaper journalists consider it a sacred trust to report accurately. The major broadcast news networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS) work hard to report factual information. The cable news networks do not deal in false news, but they deal in presenting a biased point of view. Many internet videos are highly suspect if you want truth, but they can be counted on as fear mongering propaganda.
I always read opinions that run counter to my own. I am aware of my natural biases and, often, opposing opinion exposes bias that I was not aware of. Opposition makes me re-think what I already think I know. Opinion in media is not evil.
An open representative government requires citizens who are educated and inquiring about public policy. Journalism has always been the mechanism for knowing the facts at the current moment. We simply cannot function as a voting public without it. If you consume opinion, judge it accordingly.
Good Morning, Colonel! Or is it Lt. Colonel, I don’t remember.
Good article.
Ofcourse I disagree, here’s why.
It isn’t just he opinion page that’s left, it’s the whole paper. 97% of the Newspapers in the U.S.A. are left leaning. TN rates in my book as one of the least left leaning. Pretty much down the center. They don’t pass up an opportunity to print something against the right, but they are darn good.
I read three newspapers everyday and try to proof everything. Of those three TN is best and strangely the L.A. Times. Right down there in liberal land. They don’t miss a chance to print a left biased article, but they tell both sides.
*If we took your advice and not read anything biased, we not only not be reading the opinion page but the whole paper. I’m a big boy, I can sort it out. * It’s a reader’s responsibility.
TN doesn’t miss a chance to write about the minorities, refugees, and the illegal aliens. But they seldom write about the people here footing the bill. The *Natives. Our opinion doesn’t matter because we don’t like what we’re seeing. It’s here to stay and it’s gonna get worse. Don’t mean we have to like it. The *Natives are supplying the money for all this to happen.
Used to be an old saying here, “If you weren’t born and raised here, you’ll never be accepted here.”
I personally liked it that way. Less so, as there are obviously people who have no other safe place to go but here. Doesn’t make the *Natives inhuman, uncaring or unable to sort good news out from the bad.
But, TN is my favorite, I’ll continue reading the opinion page and all the paper. If you don’t mind? 😊
