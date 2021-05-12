Brugger: If I Ran the World...

. . .Many (and sometimes most) people would disagree with me. After a time, I might have to hire a great deal of security just to stay alive. I would be happy with the ability to control the course of history. Except, I would be frustrated because people would ignore my wishes and find ways to work around my laws. They would often bribe my lower-level officials to give them what they want. I might have to resort to taking bribes myself to have the resources to bribe others unless my proposals already favored them. I might believe that I have the purest of intents, but I would be blind to the negatives of my proposals. My enemies would overthrow me, or I would begin to employ force to get my way.

These truths are why the “self-made man” rarely makes a good CEO in the long run. The woman or man who can achieve great things with intuition and knowledge gets used to ruling the world. If they are the type of person who thrives on accolades and praise, they begin to ignore the advice of anyone who counters their belief in their superiority. When the enterprise requires a board of directors with a stake in its success, the board is forced to limit the influence of the fonder. When business schools teach the soft skills necessary to guide a successful enterprise, the emphasis is on building a team of creative thinkers who can effectively negotiate the negative and the positive pressures the world throws at them.