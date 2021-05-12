Brugger: If I Ran the World...

. . .Many (and sometimes most) people would disagree with me. After a time, I might have to hire a great deal of security just to stay alive. I would be happy with the ability to control the course of history. Except, I would be frustrated because people would ignore my wishes and find ways to work around my laws. They would often bribe my lower-level officials to give them what they want. I might have to resort to taking bribes myself to have the resources to bribe others unless my proposals already favored them. I might believe that I have the purest of intents, but I would be blind to the negatives of my proposals. My enemies would overthrow me, or I would begin to employ force to get my way.
These truths are why the “self-made man” rarely makes a good CEO in the long run. The woman or man who can achieve great things with intuition and knowledge gets used to ruling the world. If they are the type of person who thrives on accolades and praise, they begin to ignore the advice of anyone who counters their belief in their superiority. When the enterprise requires a board of directors with a stake in its success, the board is forced to limit the influence of the fonder. When business schools teach the soft skills necessary to guide a successful enterprise, the emphasis is on building a team of creative thinkers who can effectively negotiate the negative and the positive pressures the world throws at them.
That is why the majority of Americans are opposed to the system and tactics of the Trump party. Trump himself is a populist who has spawned an autocratic approach to government. What has developed is the notion of a charismatic leader who is the face of a group of autocrats/oligarchs whose interests govern a nation. His character and experience with negotiating real estate deals in autocratic countries have caused him to admire the absolute ruler. His followers agree.
The result of the power struggle within the Republican party will have a historic influence on the unity of 50 states and their residents. The word republic means a state where the people and their elected representatives hold power. The Trump party wants only a like-minded group and their like-minded representatives to keep power. They are not Republicans; however, they want to keep the brand. Brands have value. The quality of whatever a brand has meant in the past may degrade, but it takes time for the consumer to decide to abandon it.
The two acknowledged camps of political thought are Conservative and Liberal. Effective governing includes influence from both sides. An autocracy usually takes punitive measures against its opposite camp. The unfortunate result, over time, is the forceful change of the governing camp. Our Founders intended to avoid that action. The destruction caused by violence is expensive.
While some Democrats may dream that conservative-leaning voters will flock to their party, it is unrealistic. Most conservatives want a Republic. That is their point of absolute unity with liberal-leaning voters. When I listen to MAGA rhetoric, I hear a leaning toward a libertarian democracy. Unfortunately, authentic democracy is both ineffective and inefficient as a method of governing. MAGA adherents seem to believe their individual concerns should release them from established law or regulation. As an aside, they will probably be disappointed in any autocratic government, including one headed by a Trump-inspired autocrat. Tiny government is a pipe dream.
Conservative voters deserve to have two clear choices when considering political party affiliation. They can choose a Republic or an Autocracy. I hope that the impulse toward autocracy will have fewer advocates over time, but liberals could realistically face the same choice in the future. The Republican brand should go with the traditionalists, while MAGA-Trump should solidify behind a banner that signals their differing intentions.
Now is a time for the usually uninvolved to speak out to indicate their political leaning. All voters must look beyond the jargon of the campaigns. Re-think what you value about civic life. Pick one of two types of government. I stand for a Republic!
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.