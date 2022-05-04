Brugger: Idaho's Giving Day is not just about fundraising

If you travel in Europe, you see beautifully crafted architecture and statues, which are examples of why Martin Luther nailed his ninety-five theses to a cathedral door. He objected to the practice of the church that encouraged people to donate money for the forgiveness of sin and sure entry into Heaven. For countless people, charity is still a duty. Giving to others somehow denotes us as more worthy than someone who does not.

During tomorrow’s celebration of giving, I urge you to forget duty. Instead, I encourage you to think about where you yearn to see a change in our city, state, nation, or the world.

All non-profit organizations must find the money to operate by asking people to donate. Idaho Gives highlights the efforts to make the world a better place statewide. We are reminded that it is possible to lean our shoulders on the wheel of positive change. This day in the year lets us consider where our heart joins with others in hope.

As a religious discipline, I have been keeping a journal about the happenings during the day I am grateful for. As a result, I have noted a significant difference between the items I must spend money on because I need them and the items I merely want. When I consider the community I live in, I’ve noticed that my sense of having enough leads me to think about the needs of others, and that realization has led me toward intentional giving.

Fortunately for the organizations, Idaho has a fifty percent tax credit on donations to educational endeavors. Schools, libraries, and museums all qualify. Fortunately for me, education is my priority after faith and family.

Twin Falls is currently raising funds to construct a Children’s Museum on Second St. It will add to the efforts of our public library and schools, providing children with more information on the interests they have and discovering new ones. It is on my “if I win the lottery” list. Meanwhile, I urge you to join me in supporting it.

Most of us cannot be the major donors to more than a few interests, and, until we had no children to support and educate, neither did we. I still wanted to show support for causes close to my heart.

By chance, I discovered the world of grant writing. Grants from foundations and government programs are a source of sums of money individual donations cannot meet. When a grant committee evaluates a request, the number of smaller donors to the organization significantly weighs the decision. The same is true of the number of people who volunteer time. Spreading around your small donations can have as much or more impact than a larger single donation.

As a fledgling Microsoft grew millionaires, a new type of philanthropy emerged. Made up of individuals excited about collecting and analyzing data unheard of in past decades, they started to require recipients to prove they could produce the results they claimed. In the past, non-profit workers just felt good doing good. They now had the requirement to confirm that they did the job. The Better Business Bureau and organizations like Charity Navigator provide public ratings of charities. It is easier than ever to be sure the money you give goes for the cause you care for.

Preachers and adherents of prosperity theology emphasize material wealth. They contend that the act of giving can cause an increase in material well-being. That logic misuses the bible phrase in Luke 6:38 that is sometimes paraphrased as in giving you shall be given.

However, living with a giving spirit does have benefits. Giving spirited individuals have an informal community, and that community is proof to its members that there is good in the world. In giving, you know that you will be supported emotionally and sometimes materially.

Thursday will be a day of thanks as well as giving. We live in a state that supports and celebrates giving support to our neighbors. Here we have Idaho at its best.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve and a leaning Democrat and community activist, can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

