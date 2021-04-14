Brugger: Idaho's chance to spend without taxing

The federal government is going on a spending spree. Since Congress decided to counter the effects of the loss of national economic activity caused by the pandemic, money has appeared like manna in the desert. Few have turned it away. Many complained when it did not appear in their pocket fast enough. Tax implications were a surprise, but the money was still useful. Despite personal benefit, the Idaho Legislature disrupters and the Idaho Freedom Foundation are determined to rain on the parade of economic growth.
They are mounting campaigns to turn back federal money for something as worthwhile as child care because it benefits something they have underfunded in the state budget. For at least three decades, they have used the power of the purse to excuse their failure to fund public programs they see as an unneeded benefit to all Idahoans. Like the conman at the carnival collecting money with a shell game, they are using Idaho’s strong economy and the bounty of federal capital to cut taxes. As always, they say that low taxes attract more business to Idaho. Their reactionary mindset is dangerous to the future well-being of residents of our state.
A conservative mindset is helpful to the political discussion because it demands proof. Conservatives naturally want to think things over. They are careful spenders and focus on reserves for rainy days. A reactionary wants to stop or even turn back time. Conservatives and liberals balance each other when they make decisions about effective governance of diverse populations. Reactionaries disrupt.
The timing of the money appropriated by Congress is difficult for our Idaho legislators. They schedule their time in Boise to end in March. This year has already been different. Taking a two-week self-inflicted break did not improve the mood of anyone who had other things to do in April. They now face additional time at the Statehouse to consider the spending of federal money. The availability of that money is already incompatible with their views on the federal budget. I understand. My advice is to take a deep breath and consider the new situations emerging in the 21st century.
One topic to consider is the debate within the wide-ranging discipline of economics called the new economic theory. This underwhelming term refers to a monumental shift. Money is only what the government says it is. Plus, there is the notion that governments tax in order to expand the economy. I can’t begin to describe the reasoning behind it. Starting with the history of the need for currency to modern banking and the worldwide abandonment of the gold standard, a new model is emerging. I will add that accounting methods will be changing. I believe that taxation paradigms will change.
The truth is that only the federal government can create money, and the Federal Reserve system can control inflation and guarantee value. The likely outcome of this spending will be rising interest rates and good news for people who want to save money conservatively. Loans will be more expensive to the borrower, but proper inflation will expand the economy. That will be useful because the dollar is the world’s reserve currency.
Our Legislature’s actions spending the federal dollars will not influence national politics. Their guide should be the usefulness of each dollar to Idaho. This money can advance Idaho’s goals. The impact of additional spending will be positive, and the cost to taxpayers will be nil. We can adjust the state tax impact over the years to come. The necessity to balance requirements and revenue will never cease; Idaho’s economy will change in the wake of the new spending.
Fortune has favored Idaho. Our conservative approach to the state budget proved admirable. We are gaining population, bringing increased economic activity. We are positioned to consider the answers to those issues brought about by change without the needless burden of our state’s fiscal insolvency.
Let’s not take our eye off the reward. Federal money can be beneficial. Idaho and the nation needs widespread economic expansion now and in the future. Set aside the other disagreements that have plagued this legislative session. Appropriate the money wisely.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.