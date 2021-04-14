Brugger: Idaho's chance to spend without taxing

The timing of the money appropriated by Congress is difficult for our Idaho legislators. They schedule their time in Boise to end in March. This year has already been different. Taking a two-week self-inflicted break did not improve the mood of anyone who had other things to do in April. They now face additional time at the Statehouse to consider the spending of federal money. The availability of that money is already incompatible with their views on the federal budget. I understand. My advice is to take a deep breath and consider the new situations emerging in the 21st century.

One topic to consider is the debate within the wide-ranging discipline of economics called the new economic theory. This underwhelming term refers to a monumental shift. Money is only what the government says it is. Plus, there is the notion that governments tax in order to expand the economy. I can’t begin to describe the reasoning behind it. Starting with the history of the need for currency to modern banking and the worldwide abandonment of the gold standard, a new model is emerging. I will add that accounting methods will be changing. I believe that taxation paradigms will change.