Brugger: Idaho Senate is Once Again the Hope for Sensible Legislation

With astounding speed, the Idaho House of Representatives passed the income tax cut proposed by Governor Little in his kick-off campaign address, formally known as the state of the state speech. Did you notice? I am old enough to remember times when legislatures prudently cut both spending and revenue because governments were careless in managing the money citizens sent them. These are no longer those times and trying to buy voters by touting that you are giving them money is a shell game.

The outcry from Idaho’s citizens during 2020 and 2021 has been the inflation in housing prices and the accompanying property taxes. Idaho’s sales tax on groceries compounds the pain of providing the necessities for young families and single parents. We are hearing about the mental health toll the pandemic has caused. What about the disheartened families who cannot see a way to raise their standard of living enough to provide for a secure childhood?

For people like me whose housing is comfortable and who have never in their life gone without a meal, inflation is manageable. But I am suffering from food drive burn-out. When I hear about coat drives, gathering school supplies at the beginning of the school year, and the number of kids on free and reduced lunches, I donate. However, I am also angry.

The answer to poverty is not tax cuts. Working adults should feed their families and afford decent housing without subsidies provided by taxpayers. One-time bonuses do nothing to boost the credit scores needed to lease or buy a home.

Idaho cannot grow its economy just by offering low tax rates. South Dakota has no income tax. People establish tax residence there while living somewhere else, but they don’t contribute to the public expenses of the public services which support them. Our lower tax rates provide a similar economic advantage to high-net-worth individuals who invest outside Idaho.

Our mistrust of government and the political process is understandable when looking at underfunding. Without people paid to perform the work and the physical resources to do the job, agencies do not get the job done. When a person moves to Idaho, they make demands on our roads, public safety, and water systems. They may access fish and game, work to establish a business, or build something. If they bring a child, they want good schools. They add to the workload of our government agencies. Increased demand requires increased funding.

There are two ways to obtain funding. Increase taxes or user fees. We lose sight of the impact of any percentage on discretionary income. Any percent takes a bigger bite of the smaller income and adds less.

Members of the Idaho house considered their reelection agendas or their need to achieve less government regulation by curtailing the budgets of mandated service providers. Their motives prove a cynical view of the people they serve. Some Republicans often criticize the Democratic elite, but by ignoring the needs of Idahoans who have modest incomes, those lawmakers are exhibiting elitist attitudes themselves. They believe that they know better. They say they are giving them money, but that money will be spent on grocery tax or property tax. There are sensible ways to make state taxes fair but handing out money that will not increase the standard of living is not the way.

Now it is up to the Idaho Senate to hold the line for the citizens and the communities they represent. They can defeat the bill as written. They can send the message that the house must be more thoughtful and practical. Property taxes are a concern for homeowners and renters. Local governments have services they must provide. Small communities and families just starting out need to buy necessities with less income. The Legislature must balance the burden of funding government services against the taxpayer’s ability to pay without hardship.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

