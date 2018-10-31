Some say it’s the year of the women in politics. Idaho is at the forefront because so many candidates are women, but that is not why the women who worked so hard to gain the vote would be proud. Our Idaho women, like the earliest female office holders, are no-nonsense, qualified for the job, running to be public service kinds of women. Unfortunately, over the years, some of the nation’s female candidates have lived up to the feminist goal one wag described as “their share of the mediocracy at the top”. Yes, I am absolutely distancing Idaho’s women from the recent maneuvering at the DNC. In the last century, American women worked to study issues and vote in the country’s best interest. The League of Women Voters took great pride in being a non-partisan advocate for good government before work outside of the home took away their free time.
The recent televised debates have shown that our Democratic Party candidates are women who have drilled down on the issues their office would address and have come up with solid, practical plans for addressing them. This campaign season, more than any in my recent memory, has shown one distinct difference between the two major party’s candidates. The Republicans seem to be running as a tribe, “Vote for all of us because we are Republicans” or “Don’t worry, nothing will change much if you keep all of us in charge”. The Democrats, on the other hand, are running as individuals of strength and competence who have concrete ideas about what to change, what to improve, and what to keep in place.
Monday’s debate between Brad Little and Paulette Jordan put me solidly in Jordan’s camp but not because Jordan is not a Republican. Jordan has some new initiatives she wants to try which appeal to me. She seems open to thinking about approaches to state problems which are visionary rather than more of the same. She brought up establishing a state bank similar to the one in North Dakota and which other western states are considering to keep needed capital in the state and lessen dependence on Wall Street. She wants to decriminalize marijuana, which would probably take pressure off law enforcement, the courts, and the cost of Idaho’s prisons. She wants to allow local option taxes and other means to let smaller governments solve local problems.Brad Little is a trustworthy, thoughtful man. He clearly cares for Idaho; witness his solid opposition to fracking to extract natural gas. However, he has succumbed to the comfort of small, incremental change and the lure of the belief that money is already being properly allocated and our state budget’s funding amounts can only go up when there is increased revenue, rather than changing how and why the money is allocated. Like our congressman Mike Simpson, he is an example of someone who looks at the power within the Republican party for guidance rather than searching for new ideas and, I dare to say, going against group think when the group is wrong.
I talked about my dismay about the missteps in Jordan’s campaign in an earlier column. I am convinced they have been mostly caused because she wanted to demonstrate that she is an independent thinker. Her previous elected experience was in a legislative district where she faced little opposition. She has gained experience as the campaign went on, and I believe that she has shown her mettle. She will work hard because she has no other choice. Her legislature is sure to restrain her ideas, and she will have to work to make them solid, practical policy. She has a heart for the rural areas of the state and will look beyond the Treasure Valley with her proposals. I look forward to new directions while keeping Idaho’s values firmly in place.
