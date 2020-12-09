Brugger: Idaho Public’s Voice Should Not Be Irrelevant

Are any of the states along the East coast considered agricultural? Are the agriculture concerns of the (east) coastal states the same as those of the mid-west? Do any of these two sets of farmers have the same concerns about water and open rangeland of those in the west? Does Idaho worry about underground water contamination from the press of population? The large city population doesn’t think so because they had to be convinced that pollution at INEL was a problem. Unless we change the Electoral College, things will probably get worse.

Are you bothered by the power of Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer or Kevin McCarthy? Do you hate the fact that nothing ever gets done in congress or that most legislation is a result of one party defeating the other? Unless we eliminate the Electoral College, things will stay the same.