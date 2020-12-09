Brugger: Idaho Public’s Voice Should Not Be Irrelevant

How about that Presidential election? Did you notice the numbers of candidates, or their surrogates, who were anxious to influence your vote? Was there any noise from “Big Names” in support of your favored state candidates? Which Idaho concerns even made the national debate stage? Individuals living anywhere west of the Missouri River or in the southwest, except CO., AZ., NV., TX., were largely ignored by the presidential campaigns. Unless we change the Electoral College, things may get even worse.
This election year featured a monumental push from adherents of the “old” Republican party to push support toward Joe Biden and ignore the strength of the progressives apparent in his running mate, Kamala Harris. How did that come about? The president, as the traditional head of “his” party has, in effect, influenced its power structure toward practices and policies directly opposed to the ideals of the party of Lincoln. Unless we change the notion of an Electoral College, things may get worse.
In Idaho, there is a coalition of individuals who might be called extreme Libertarians. They are seeking to have complete power in public policy and practice. This group appears to have gathered absolutist gun rights advocates, anti-vaccers, Christians who believe in Domination Theology, and anti-abortion voters. Currently, they are die-hard Trump supporters, but it is likely that another, younger, standard bearer will emerge. Unless we change the Electoral College, things will get worse.
Are any of the states along the East coast considered agricultural? Are the agriculture concerns of the (east) coastal states the same as those of the mid-west? Do any of these two sets of farmers have the same concerns about water and open rangeland of those in the west? Does Idaho worry about underground water contamination from the press of population? The large city population doesn’t think so because they had to be convinced that pollution at INEL was a problem. Unless we change the Electoral College, things will probably get worse.
Are you bothered by the power of Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer or Kevin McCarthy? Do you hate the fact that nothing ever gets done in congress or that most legislation is a result of one party defeating the other? Unless we eliminate the Electoral College, things will stay the same.
The United States now needs multiple political parties. I am not talking about changing to a parliamentary system of government. Presidents should still be elected by all Americans. However, if we are to preserve the balance between Federal authority and State autonomy, we must allow third, fourth or fifth parties to develop. Particularly in congress, but also in the Senate, minority voices have no power. Any past “horse trading”—the term for giving support to something in exchange for something else—has almost disappeared. It is difficult to form coalitions across two party lines because the two parties have become tribes instead if interest groups. Elimination of the Electoral College will change that.
Putting an Electoral College into the constitution solved problems existing in the eighteenth century, especially slavery and the restrictions on eligible voters which have been changed since then. Until population centers grew to dominate states, it continued to be relevant to a degree. Currently, the number of seats is fixed, and each member of the house represents increasing, and shifting, numbers of seats. Minority interests, including agriculture, are increasingly marginalized. Eliminating the electoral College will allow the formation of political parties of people of aligned interests who can collaborate with each other in creative ways and fashion practical solutions to pressing problems in their states as well as nationally.
By realigning our political structures, the country can advance the ideal of individual influence in our democracy. It will take time for new centers of influence (power) to develop, but by the end of this century government will have become more centered on the practical and less on the tribe.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!