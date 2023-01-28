BRUGGER: Idaho Legislature must stop nibbling away public education

Since the budget writers in Boise have just begun their hearings and not much news will come from the legislature until later, we are being treated to press releases and media events about proposed legislation.

Once again, the proponents of private education are making their point. They have another scheme they are calling educational savings accounts.

The name implies some sort of tax advantage for setting away funds to spend on private school tuition. However, it gives parents a savings account equal to the amount of money spent per pupil by their school district from state education funds — another way of taking away public school funding.

There is no legal basis for providing government revenue to private schools in any way. The political theories supporting private education are generally divided into two overlapping camps.

One says that government should have fewer mandates and cost less. The mantras are lower taxes, less regulation, and letting private businesses take care of public needs.

The other camp has focused on the various ways public schooling is failing the needs of students. They tend to talk about multiple outcome measures, failure to run disciplined classrooms, and the content of curriculums, especially in the social sciences.

Any vote on the question of eliminating public education would fail. Hence the tactic of nibbling away at funding. The effect is to curtail the ability of a school to operate effectively. The more it fails, the less increased funding is justified. This vicious circle diminishes public trust.

The citizens who care about adequate public education have not dismissed the concerns of those concerned that public education is inadequate. The implemented changes can cause distress to those who dislike change of any type. However, considering the overall goal of preparing the young and remediating adults, progress has been made. Research into best practices is robust in academia and school districts.

Some citizens want emphasis on specific ways of prioritizing what is taught and how it’s taught. Charter and magnet schools accomplish this. Online learning is expanding the range of courses offered to anyone anywhere. Public education is now prepared to provide a type of education on demand never conceived of three decades ago.

Others want a religious education, and that is beyond public education’s scope. For centuries, private education has filled that gap.

In Idaho, the LDS church has reached an accommodation with public schools for a release period where students can go to religious education. There is no reason other denominations cannot do the same. Of course, students may still hear different opinions about religion, but holding one’s faith against challenge is considered a virtue.

One way to assess the motives of those who push private education is to consider elitism. Private education can be a way of preserving the tribe. Its graduates often feel that their educational experience maintains their place in the world.

For some, it is a loosely bound association no different from graduates of any level of public education usually started in high school. But for others, it proves acceptance, status, class, and privilege.

The idea of reducing the power of the nobility started before our country was created, but our founders built the country’s laws on them. Since the concept of the United States, where all were equal, was founded, the world has watched our government. We have been applauded for where we succeeded in living according to our founding idealism. When we have not, the world is swift to judge.

Public education is fundamental in preparing us to participate as equals in governing our lives. Private schools and homeschooling often face general standards when the student applies for work or further education. Beyond literacy and numeracy skills, education must encompass the ability to think logically and creatively. A student must be able to manage an adult life in an ever-changing environment.

Everyone who knows the requirements should ask what it takes to achieve them. Accounting for money is crucial, but it must be spent. Using money to curtail public education will defeat our founding goals.