This is a true statement. It is also one that I hear only too often every time the Legislature meets and talks about spending bills. At a recent breakfast meeting in Boise, Governor Little actually said that Idaho’s tax rate has gone down every year since 1937! What a deal. Move to Idaho so you can pay lower taxes! Except, Idaho is not alone in bringing down tax rates, so there is competition for how low we can go. Even the federal government got in on the act last year which meant that our state tax revenue, based on the taxable income on the federal return, also took a hit. The complexities of the national economy aside, I think we need to spend some time thinking about Idaho’s economy and Idaho’s government spending, and, especially, Idaho’s need for more government spending. That means more revenue or, drum roll please, TAXES.
I can think of few things that striker terror in the hearts of citizens more than that five-letter word. For various reasons, since the tax revolt in California during the 70’s started by Gann and Jarvis, there has been a conservative mantra against raising new or more taxes that has, at times, surpassed the issues of guns (for) or abortion(against). The idea has always seemed to be that businesses will take higher taxes out of the pay they would otherwise give to employees. For individuals, taxes are what is standing between you and balancing your budget allowing for more of the good things in life.
Like every issue we face today, the mantra attempts to provide a simple slogan about a complex issue and, I honestly believe, is no longer true. It is true that some revenue has not been spent wisely. It paid for lawsuits that did not need to be filed or penalties that could be avoided. Government contracts were poorly written, and the results were poor quality. All of this is not because too much money was raised. It is the fault of poor oversite of spending by elected officials and the bureaucrats they employ. Sometimes it is because of corrupt practices.
It is also true that we have a complicated tax system that has inequities built in. Deals have been made to give tax advantage to people or a class of business. They may no longer be needed or practical now. There may be more equitable ways to charge taxes. The point is, this is something that can be addressed in the same
way the new education funding was addressed. The education funding matrix was put on an excel spreadsheet which allowed a change in one area to show its impact on all of the others—including putting more funding into the budget. The same could be done with all of Idaho’s sources of revenue. Increase or decrease one rate, see its effect on the total. The same could be done for an increase in taxing units like population shifts, new businesses, or new customers for sales tax.
On Sunday, Steve Hartgen and Terry McCurdy used exactly the kind of data picture I prefer. However, it is possible to think of alternative figures. They proposed school bonds that haven’t been asked for without allowing for the increase in population that would necessitate those schools. They fail to mention that the assessments went up because a new assessor updated property values in what he considered an overdue project. Also, they assumed a 3%/yr. increase in house valuation over the period of the bond, which is somewhat optimistic in the long term.
I applaud the effort and their suggestion that all of this be discussed in public forums. Instead of just saying no or, just as egregious, “tax the rich”, we should look at the rich depth of data available because of the combination of technology and complex systems theory. Good government requires revenue and informed citizens to decide how much is enough.
