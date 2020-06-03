Brugger: I make up my own mind
0 comments
COMMUNITY COLUMNIST

Brugger: I make up my own mind

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Yup, we all do. In fact, that seems to be the main task of every living thing on the planet. Of course, human minds are complex, and we all own one; but other minds want to influence your mind. We become aware of that at birth.

When we are born, it seems that we have one thought. “I want to survive.” We must communicate our needs to do that. We demand, we are given. Until we are not. Another mind tells us that we can wait. You accept that as fact. Or not. The point is, we make up our mind by accepting or rejecting someone else’s thought. As our brain matures, we form our own thoughts from the facts we have accepted willingly or unwillingly. Since I am talking about political decisions, I will refrain from elaborating on the brain science behind that conclusion.

As humans, we at some historic time accepted the wisdom of group survival and gave some of the impulses of our mind over to those who could organize people into societies. We allowed ourselves to be governed by the thoughts of others, or we were the ones who governed. It is our human need for survival by cooperating with other minds, their skills, experience, and beliefs that produces the challenges of any political system.

Leaders have been chosen for demonstrated skill, by the myth of being God’s anointed, and by coercive power. Since coercion can produce resentment which hinders a group’s effectiveness, practical leaders had to develop the skill of public persuasion. Sometimes, like the Wizard of Oz, persuasion was by smoke and mirrors. Fortunate groups can select their leader by assessing their demonstrated ability. People who are part of a formal government are often put in place by a combination of the two methods.

In the United States, no one wants to vote for smoke and mirrors. We are aware of the need for effective government. We often disagree about what effective government is, but we vote for a person we believe will produce the government we want. The historic tension during elections has been between what various individuals, special interests (organizations and business), and political parties want government to do and those who oppose that government action. Adding to the mix, of course, is how much government costs and how it will be paid for.

How do we make up our mind? Voting knowledgeably on every elected office or issue is not easy. Sometimes we look for shortcuts instead of taking the time to research all sides of an issue. In fact, political science degrees are offered to people whose interest in life is giving you shortcuts to use for making decisions. Between elections, they spend time trying to figure out which government activities you care most about and selecting candidates and constructing slogans about those issues. Additionally, they will spend time and money convincing you to pay attention to their issue.

Going back to brain science for a minute, I need to point out that our brain is pre-wired to alert us to danger. Even when we are not conscious of it, our brain and body remain vigilant. When the body senses danger, it prepares to fight or run away. Emotionally, we convert those impulses to anger which motivates us to action. The easiest way for me to get you to follow me or to give me money for my cause is to make you fearful, convince you that I can take care of whatever it is, and ask for your action.

Consider two things. 1. An organization makes money fighting for a cause. 2. People contribute time and money when they want to right a wrong. Political campaigns are usually about making things better or fighting to keep things from changing. Unfortunately, smoke and mirrors are employed to either create the problem or to make it appear worse than it is. The same technique makes simplistic answers show signs of solving a problem. Herbert Hoover ran on the slogan “a chicken in every pot and a car in every garage” in 1928. In1929, we started the Great Depression. Beware the campaign (mind?) manager!

Linda Brugger

Brugger

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho View: As Idaho reopens, if a business requires you to wear a mask —wear a mask
Columnists

Idaho View: As Idaho reopens, if a business requires you to wear a mask —wear a mask

A small outbreak of coronavirus at a Fry Foods plant in Weiser gives a prime example of the importance of testing for COVID-19. More than that, it represents a warning shot across the bow of potential pitfalls if we don’t reopen our economy the right way.

As we tiptoe through Stage 2 of Gov. Brad Little’s phased reopening plan and approach a more robust Stage 3, it’s going to become even more important that we take the necessary steps to prevent future outbreaks.

And there will be future outbreaks.

The fact remains that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is still out there. It’s ready to strike again, and without a vaccine, it remains a potentially destructive and fatal disease.

Aggressive and quick testing remains one of the key elements — perhaps the most important element — of controlling outbreaks at this point.

Fry Foods offers an early case study.

The Weiser food processing plant employs 260 people to make onion rings and other food products. It shut down earlier this month when at least seven employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fry Foods initially didn’t test all 260 employees at the Weiser facility — only the 50 or 60 who likely came in contact with the employees who tested positive. Other employees were able to get tested on their own.

The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories (state run-laboratories) tested all that they had the capacity to do in one day, according to Kelly Petroff, director of communications for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state lab can do about has a testing capacity of approximately 200 tests per day.

“We are not prepared to handle this,” Doug Wold, human resources manager for Fry Foods, told the Idaho Statesman, referring to the lack of coordinated response. “If you don’t have an employer who’s willing to be proactive, we’re just going to fail.”

Fortunately, Crush the Curve Idaho, a private, business-led initiative established during the outbreak to increase testing, stepped in and tested every employee at Fry Foods.

By Tuesday of this week, 20 employees — about 8% of the plant’s workforce — had tested positive for the coronavirus, along with at least two of their family members. Nearly all were asymptomatic.

RAPID-RESPONSE TESTING

That’s what needs to happen: rapid-response testing. If you have an outbreak at your workplace, get everyone tested. For those who test positive, keep them home and isolated. For those who test negative, they can keep on working and you’re back in business.

When the outbreak hit Fry Foods, company officials made the decision to shut the plant down.

Without adequate testing, that’s unfortunately the right thing to do. Without testing, you have no idea whether you have seven infected employees, 70 or 270.

We applaud Fry Foods company officials for making the tough call to shut down, even though they were given the green light by the Southwest District Health Department to resume operations.

Coronavirus is stealthy. A person can carry coronavirus longer without symptoms, potentially spreading to others unwittingly. Some people who carry coronavirus have no symptoms at all.

We are encouraged that Crush the Curve Idaho stepped up and stepped in here.

But Idaho needs a more concerted and organized plan to do rapid-response testing.

We are a fragmented health system. Health providers include Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke’s, Primary Health, Saltzer, among others. Then think about all the entities who pay for health care: Blue Cross of Idaho, Regence BlueShield, PacificSource, SelectHealth, etc. Throw in Medicare, Medicaid and those who are uninsured.

Even our own government health management system is fragmented, with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and seven independent health districts not operated by the state.

And, in the case of Fry Foods, situated in a city bordering Oregon, workers were from two states.

NO COORIDINATED EFFORTS

No wonder Fry Foods officials were at a loss for where to turn for help. Without some sort of coordinated effort to test all employees and somehow pay for those tests, shutting down the plant was the best option.

It’s worth noting that the Fry Foods employee who initially had coronavirus was at a family gathering of a larger number than outlined in the governor’s reopening plan and was with visitors from out of state, two violations of the governor’s guidelines. That’s why we have the guidelines, and that’s why it’s important to follow the guidelines. Otherwise, this is what you get: an outbreak that shuts down an entire food manufacturing plant.

Unfortunately, shutting down operations every time there’s an outbreak is not going to get the job done.

And there will be more outbreaks as we reopen our economy, reopen factories and workplaces.

Idaho has a lot to be optimistic about, and we have a golden opportunity to lead the nation in reopening our economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. We have had relatively few cases (around 2,300) and few deaths (77). Our early efforts to shut down parts of our social interactions and Little’s quick call to issue a statewide stay-home order clearly have paid off. Idahoans’ adherence to the stay-home order has helped to flatten the curve and control the number of new cases. Residents and businesses, alike, have done their part to make this happen.

Our hope is that Idaho can chug along through the stages of reopening. Our fear is that if we don’t do this the right way, we’ll have a surge and we’ll be back to a statewide stay-home order. Nobody wants that.

Stapilus: The governor’s lieutenant
Columnists

Stapilus: The governor’s lieutenant

Idaho’s structure of electing governors and LG’s completely separately — different from many states which bind them together — allows for the office holders to come from different points of view.

Jim Hightower: What's Behind a Mask?
Columnists

Jim Hightower: What's Behind a Mask?

For future historians and artists who'll chronicle today's health and economic crisis, one humble item will stand out as the chief cultural emblem of the times: wearing a mask. Or not.

+3
Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him
Columnists

Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him

Imagine if you killed somebody on your job, and all you got that day was fired. You go into work the next day, return the keycard you swipe every morning when you get on the elevator, pack the things from your desk, toss out whatever food you have in the pantry refrigerator and say goodbye to your co-workers before two security guards escort you out of the building. And, let's just say this ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News