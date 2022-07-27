Brugger: How to stop playing the blame game

“It’s all your fault!”; “You made daddy mad!”; “You will never be anything!”; “You lost the game!” I regret to say that I sent those messages to my children at times when they were young. It is common for us to assign blame before we get to the purpose of our rant. We seek an opportunity to change a situation. Unfortunately, shame overcomes any constructive thought a person could apply to the problem. A child’s first thought is to defend themselves to stop the shaming. These are examples of behavior learned in childhood and turned into a habit as an adult. Unfortunately, it is not an effective way to find a positive outcome.

Another childhood strategy is a developmental milestone. A child begins to understand cause and effect. When the string is pulled, the wagon moves. If the dog isn’t fed, it gets grumpy. Parents always hope they understand, “When I do homework, I get good grades.” It becomes less valuable when reversed to say that an unwanted effect is because of cause. Somehow, we learn to blame negative things on someone. We stick to the shortcut of blame instead of using the skills of investigation and reason.

If we continue this childhood problem solving, we are often the authors of our problems. If I become caught up in a cycle of blame (of someone, an institution, or an event), I have not thought of changing the situation without an altercation. There is no mental energy left for any creative problem-solving.

Because we now have a never-ending campaign season, public officials often blame a political opponent or the opposite party. I keep thinking of the childhood exchanges, “Is not” and “Is so.” No positive resolution to the debate.

When I am frustrated about finding a solution to a problem, I calm myself by repeating the phrase, “all the easy problems have been solved.” When a cause and effect relationship exists, the answer is clear. Germs, rather than God’s wrath, cause disease. The answer, kill germs. Good hygiene was a successful strategy until we discovered that germs were only a general term for more complicated disease processes.

Autocratic governments base their power on common enemies. Common enemies are often created and propagandized into existence. The media is always the first area to receive blame. How dare they mention things that disparage our

(my) actions! If the country or institution is being opposed by another country the common enemy is easy to identify. Notice, for instance that Putin invented a Ukraine overtaken by fascism (the governmental philosophy opposing communism during WWII) and then began an actual war where he could blame Ukraine for killing Russians.

As individuals who want to change the tone of civil discourse in our country, we can start by communicating with those closest to us. We can change our communication’s content to avoid blaming them while also working to stop our critical dialog with ourselves. As we practice that approach, applying it to other people and public situations is more effortless.

The expected answer to blame is elimination. That’s why autocrats are harsh on the opposition, and our first response to being accused is hurt, and shame is followed quickly by anger. Assigning blame because we don’t want to think about it is a failed strategy. The situation will still be there.

The first thing we must ask ourselves when we see a problem is what the problem is to me. Because we care about the welfare of all people, we may decide to join them in addressing their issues. Still, we should understand how much the situation affects our life before determining how much energy and emotion to give it.

Politicians often want to bundle issues (or blame) under one banner. Again, it is way too easy to bundle objectives with inappropriate judgments. Just because I dislike taxes doesn’t mean I don’t want to pay for a new fire station. I may wish my family to have a good reputation, but that doesn’t mean that my child’s blue hair will ruin us. We need to use clear thinking.

Blame is the enemy of fair-minded outcomes.