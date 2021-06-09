Brugger: How Much Do You Want to Spend on Lawyers?

Think about this. In the name of absolute, God-given personal liberty, someone erects a tent on your lawn and declares the right to live in it. You can’t move them without going to court (at best) and arguing constitutional law or using the threat of lethal force. Without an established government and written law about your situation, and without an official (paid) representative of that government, the cost of getting them to move could significantly diminish your wealth.

In the past few weeks, I have listened to a concerning number of people who have an absolute distrust of all levels of government. The conversations were with Democrats or Democratic-leaning voters. Two were registered libertarians, although one reported themselves to be left-leaning and the other right-leaning. I was already aware of the similar feelings of my Republican friends and, of course, the MAGA party, which has made government-bashing the foundation of its platform. Those of us dedicated to preserving our Republic must take note.