I’ve just come back from the Veteran’s Day celebration in City Park. It has always seemed as if the weather is the greatest challenge we face in increasing attendance at the event, and today was no exception. It was sunny, befitting the celebration of the WWI armistice, but there was a chilling wind. It reminded me of the suffering of military service.
As a veteran, I am thankful when I receive thanks for my service, but I can’t help wondering if the fact that so few now have that opportunity to serve leads to less understanding about why men and women choose to serve. Standing and listening to Ms. Bolich speak about WWI and the tremendous tole of lives it took, I wondered why so many people in America today are angry at each other. Politically, there seems to be a sense that there should be only one ideology which answers how problems are solved. Would those returning doughboys wonder if they had fought tyrannical government in vain?
When you serve in the military, you come face to face with the fact that not everybody in America is like you. They have grown up in different communities, speak different dialects, have different social norms, and are sometimes more than annoying. I met women and men I would never have crossed paths with as an 18-year-old from Denver, Colorado. I had always assumed that people from the South lacked intelligence and tended to be slow moving or lazy. (yes, really!) I’ll never forget the girl who, covered from neck to toes, would wait until she did not have to shower with all of us even though it could make her late for formation.
Not only did we find that people were different, but we found that those differences mattered not at all when getting a job done, or even getting along. When faced with the fog and friction of battle, the combatants are not thinking of their cause; they are thinking of their battle buddies. The WWI book, All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque, describes poignantly the common bonds between the soldiers on opposite sides of the trenches.
The first ideas that fall when young people begin to train in the military are the adolescent notions of being better or worse than others. At the beginning, everyone is at the bottom of the heap. You form friendships based on interests and reactions to the situation. The skills you learn and the mission to be accomplished forge new bonds. As you progress in rank, you learn that your responsibility runs in two directions. You must take care of your subordinates and be answerable to your chain of command. Duty is the small word that takes over your life.
Very little of military life is the video game visions of armed combat. It is the day to day accomplishment of the mission based on purpose. For most of us, it leads to an unexpected life of satisfaction and conviction working for the greater good that is the American way of life. Even after leaving the military, it is memories of the comradeship and sense of duty that guide us further into the future.
I hope that I speak for every veteran when I say that thanks is appreciated, however most of us would also hope that those who did not serve in the military are inspired by the same sense of duty to make our world a better place. We served because we were dedicated to the miracle that is the representative democracy which has produced a country envied throughout the world. Not everyone must risk their life, but it is certainly possible to risk their comfort for their country.
