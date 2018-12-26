Boxing Day, the day after we celebrate Christmas, usually gives me both energy and the lethargy of satisfaction.
The energy comes from the build up of wonderful memories of the Advent season filled with stories and actions of good will. Gifts given, and cards sent, loved ones are closer in my heart. The lethargy, really a peaceful rest, comes from all the reminders I’ve had of a fortunate year. This column is one of them. I am always a bit surprised and certainly grateful when someone says that they read, don’t always agree with, but enjoy my column. A thousand (well, maybe 52) thanks to all of you who spare me some time each week.
We have lived in Idaho since Thanksgiving of 2004. I often say that it feels like the Denver, Colorado, I grew up in until I joined the Navy in September of 1960 at age 18. However, I grew up in the state capital. I have learned what it is like to live out-state. It often seems that decisions are made with Treasure Valley rather than Magic Valley interests in mind. I often wonder if enough emphasis is given to the agricultural industry that is the backbone of Idaho’s economy. I’m talking about everything from fighting for an immigration policy that makes sense for agriculture to spending money on the infrastructure that assures progress in rural areas.
I would love to see a transportation plan that not only improves roads but provides higher speed travel between small towns and major hubs. I would like to see fiber optic internet connection throughout the state by a public utility financed with private funding. And, of course, I want to see great teachers attracted to rural schools to inspire the next generations of leaders.
While there are things on my want list, there are also things on my signs of hope list. The younger people I meet at Chamber of Commerce luncheons, especially those taking advantage of the Chamber’s leadership training program, always have me leaving with a smile for the new economic energy I see.
We have a thriving arts community which spurs creativity in ways that are not always obvious. Our volunteer symphony has been guided by one of the best musical directors I’ve known. Art and Sole of the Magic Valley has drawn artists from as far away as Africa! We are beginning to have public art on display in buildings and on the street. The artisans I see at shows around the area are creative and engaged with the public.
I am on the board of Family Health Services. It is federally subsidized, but not fully federally funded. We are excited in the new year to be adding a beautiful clinic and drive up pharmacy in Rupert as well as an obstetrician who will provide C-sections and tubal ligations in Jerome. Improving access to quality health care for everyone is one of my highest priorities because I have never been without it.
I would go way over the editorial limit for this column if I listed the individual teachers and educators making a difference this year. The cumulative effort has resulted in my steadfast belief that there is enormous talent in the education profession.
These individuals are carrying on in the face of public detraction and less than adequate funding. CSI is working hard to increase the number of quality young people attracted to the profession as well as older adults who are called to make a difference with their talents.
Not least, I must give a shout out to all the civic and social organizations in the area.
I know that many of them struggle with membership and funding, but every day I see the large and small impact of their activity. From the senior center group that provides my husband with his bridge fix to the Rotary clubs which sponsor so many engaging fundraising events; these groups give me and, I hope, others a sense of place and social connection. Life is good in the Magic Valley, and I pray that 2019 will continue to prove it.
