Brugger: Historic Residential Downtown or NIMBY?

The recent shunning of a major investment which would have increased the value of now moldering real estate in the original township of Twin Falls must serve as a cautionary tale. Homeowners, city planners, historians, and developers can now stand back and recalibrate their actions. The recent actions surrounding the development of the area around the vacant clinic property near City Park were both inefficient and ineffective. It is an unhappy failure of public policy that can be corrected.
I start with the homeowners and land holders immediately surrounding the development as well as within the plat of the township. The area is historic, but parts of it need extensive rehabilitation. If it is to reach its aesthetic and historic potential, interested parties must collaborate and plan. Every time I see a home or business improve its curb appeal, I applaud. I also become concerned when adjacent property fails to do the same. What is needed is an established organization of landowners which specifically acts to plan and mandate architectural, landscape, and occupancy standards for the residential areas.
It is inefficient to complain only after a developer has spent time and treasure to design and arrange financing for a project. Costs accrue which will be added to the price of development. When regulation has already established the parameters which will be allowed, permits are granted without objection. An organization of interested parties can always review creative proposals which differ from regulation at a concept stage. That allows for more creative freedom without greater cost. Good regulations set boundaries while allowing for practical change.
The value of structures within the township varies greatly. Some existing structures fit the aesthetics of the Tiny Home movement while others are larger examples of turn of the century architecture. There is also a need to increase housing density which will support retail growth and a sufficient property tax base to pay for public infrastructure in the area. Rental property owners can and should be encouraged to consider the effective use of their properties. Since the area is in a tax advantaged opportunity zone, there is at least some economic incentive already in place.
When our city becomes part of a designated metropolitan area and is required to provide public transportation, the Residential Organization should insist on a priority for the area. If residents need only one car or use a ride sharing organization, common in larger cities, parking concerns will become more manageable.
Part of higher density housing should require common green areas which are professionally maintained. Many types of homeowners and families do not care to make the time to maintain landscape, but everyone enjoys an urban forest. When I read information from the Arbor Day Organization, I note many creative ideas for urban landscape. Twin Falls is already a Tree City, but there is even more we can do.
I believe that we have a forward-thinking city administration. All they need is an indication from the voters of Twin Falls that they should proceed in a more collaborative and coordinated direction. Property owners should feel that there is a significant economic incentive to increased development of their property’s value. Affordable housing should be built with an eye for undemanding maintenance and should be distributed in location rather than in a pocket.
A residence is often a person’s most valuable asset. Part of restoring our community, state, and nation to a place with fewer have-nots is encouraging profitable investment which benefits a greater good. Areas adjacent to the Historic plat can act similarly. These areas have homes with custom designs and charming curb appeal and already have established landscaping. They are begging for rejuvenation. Forward thinking city planning increases both value and livability of property within an established city. Done correctly, we can eliminate high crime neighborhoods which are often the result of concentrated rental property which is affordable only because it has been allowed to decrease in value. Since a declining population would produce a less robust economy, we must accept growth as a necessity. What is important is that we grow a community we are proud to live in. Collaborative planning is the key.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
