Brugger: Historic Residential Downtown or NIMBY?

The value of structures within the township varies greatly. Some existing structures fit the aesthetics of the Tiny Home movement while others are larger examples of turn of the century architecture. There is also a need to increase housing density which will support retail growth and a sufficient property tax base to pay for public infrastructure in the area. Rental property owners can and should be encouraged to consider the effective use of their properties. Since the area is in a tax advantaged opportunity zone, there is at least some economic incentive already in place.

When our city becomes part of a designated metropolitan area and is required to provide public transportation, the Residential Organization should insist on a priority for the area. If residents need only one car or use a ride sharing organization, common in larger cities, parking concerns will become more manageable.

Part of higher density housing should require common green areas which are professionally maintained. Many types of homeowners and families do not care to make the time to maintain landscape, but everyone enjoys an urban forest. When I read information from the Arbor Day Organization, I note many creative ideas for urban landscape. Twin Falls is already a Tree City, but there is even more we can do.