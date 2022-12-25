Brugger: Happy Merry Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year

We celebrated winter solstice this week, a few days after Hanukkah began on Dec. 19. Christmas is today. Kwanzaa, a newer celebration during the depths of winter, begins Monday and ends on New Year’s Day.

There are plenty of reasons we can gather and celebrate the end of the year’s darkest days.

Of course, we are in the Northern Hemisphere. The analogy of celebrating light coming into darkness breaks down a bit for those living near the equator or in the Southern Hemisphere. Still, the celebrations endure.

My friend from Zimbabwe would be surprised by a white Christmas, while the folks living in Winnipeg started shoveling their way around a while ago.

The dark-into-light theme here in the United States seems particularly apt this year. The global COVID-19 pandemic is slowing in its effects, but it is being joined by two other viruses that are again putting public health systems in crisis mode. The news about the men and women, our fellow citizens, who betray the public trust and lead those close to them into shameful situations is disheartening.

Despite the negative news, the celebrations, which all feature candles lighting the darkness, continue. Acts of charity have a sense of celebration not seen during the rest of the year. We make the extra effort to reach out to friends and strangers alike. Dull public spaces and winter-dead landscapes are alive with festive decorations.

Does it seem to you that the world has forgotten the reason for the season? I doubt it. Christians express a fear that the message of love for humanity celebrated on the feast of Christmas is forgotten. However, I would say that love is the reason for the season and that expectation is universal.

Sadly, the expectation of loving, caring times is not always met. Suicide is an unwanted concern for families and friends of those prone to depression. For families still raw with grief, or those fighting disease, the merriment can be painful rather than hopeful. Our lives don’t always meet our expectations.

Knowing this, I cannot fathom those who want to highlight disagreements at this time of year. I pray for enlightenment within families and social groups who have become estranged.

Love is both a verb and a noun, and it takes deciding to act with love that brings love, the noun, into our world. Light is energy, which can be used to power our love or anger.

Let’s decide to power into the New Year with love.