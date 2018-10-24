There is a sign in front of the green house which the Twin Falls Republican party has selected as it’s campaign headquarters that states “Paulette Jordan is Against Guns.” That is not true, but there’s free speech and all that. Evidently, this is an all-consuming interest of many Idaho Republican voters because it is the most significant distinction they cite when explaining the difference between Democrats and Republicans. Especially in Idaho, that isn’t even close to the truth.
There is a variance between the right of gun ownership guaranteed in the constitution and the right of the states, and even the Federal government, to regulate that constitutional right. In more than one instance, the Supreme Court has upheld gun regulation. Outlawing ownership is a constitutional impossibility.
I doubt that any reasonable person in the United States would agree that someone with a criminal record should be allowed to buy all the guns they can afford. The most recent mass shootings have even prompted remarks from the NRA that some mentally ill individuals should not have guns in their possession. If all this is true, why is a statement that someone is against guns so powerful?
Economics. Like many other issues in our society, economics plays a part in the gun debate, but it is not acknowledged as the essence of the problem that it is.
Consider the NRA. It was established as an interest group consisting of gun enthusiasts, sportsmen, and gun safety advocates. The organization has grown in both wealth and scope. In the last decades of the 20th century, individuals who take the idea of militia from the constitution to mean arming groups in support of defending or defeating political movements have been added. Along with its PAC, the NRA has gathered amounts of money its founders never envisioned. The NRA president, currently Oliver North, has influence which the founders never dreamed of. Along with the positive programs the NRA supports, their continued economic success depends on the apparently lucrative message of saving our right to bear arms.
The next portion of the economic argument is more individual in scope. Any restrictions on gun ownership impact the time and money required to purchase, use, or sell a gun. Currently, an individual selling a gun has few restrictions and it is often a tax-free transaction. Guns have economic value which can be stored and sold without tax implications. Restricting gun ownership means fewer buyers and more time when a sale is desired. Permission to carry a weapon can cost both time and money in order to comply with regulations. If we went as far as to require a license to buy, use, and/or sell weapons, that would also cost money and the time required to show the ability to use firearms safely. The cost of time and money is probably the practical and certainly most logical reason for fighting against gun regulation.
The Democrats support of the issue of abortion parallels the issue of gun rights to the Republicans. Abortion has also become an economic issue. In the United States, unlike other countries in both the developed and undeveloped world, abortion is not considered to be a routine method of birth control. There is sound argument for it to be an action of last resort. Roe v. Wade is settled law. How regulated the procedure is, not so much. Regulation has an economic impact on both people who perform and receive abortions, and I am not talking about the bottom line of Planned Parenthood because abortion is not good birth control. The concern is to prevent abortions attempted by dubious and lethal means when a woman feels it is her only option and a doctor agrees. However, there is an abortion industry on both sides which doesn’t provide for the care of women or children. These independent political groups collect money for the fight and keep the fight going.
Morality is important, and rights are another thing, but we as a nation should stop deriding each other over morality and understand that considering economics when solving these issues will lead to compromises acceptable to most people.
