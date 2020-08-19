Brugger: Governance Before Social Engineering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the third night of the Democratic party’s convention. Interesting, isn’t it? Ted talks instead of a rally. Nothing interrupted by enthusiastic audience applause. Frankly, I prefer it. I want to pay attention to the message which I hope is spent on the type of governance a new government will engage in. I want to hear “Government is falling apart and here is how we will work with congress to fix it.”

At the end of four years of Biden’s presidency, I hope his administration can explain how they have made the government truly help Americans.

After four years of the Trump administration, I believe that I understand the revolt that produced so many Trump adherents. In 2016, there was an overwhelming feeling that most Americans were not doing well economically. After huge amounts of main street’s wealth was lost in 2008, it took 8 more years just to get close to where it was before the fiscal cliff. It seemed like not only billionaires, but the educated elites came out of the experience unscathed. The divides between individuals with stable incomes and a wide breadth of job prospects and those who were situated in industries which were lagging in growth was very apparent. Old guard Republicans and establishment Democrats seemed equally at fault.