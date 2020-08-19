Brugger: Governance Before Social Engineering

This is the third night of the Democratic party’s convention. Interesting, isn’t it? Ted talks instead of a rally. Nothing interrupted by enthusiastic audience applause. Frankly, I prefer it. I want to pay attention to the message which I hope is spent on the type of governance a new government will engage in. I want to hear “Government is falling apart and here is how we will work with congress to fix it.”
At the end of four years of Biden’s presidency, I hope his administration can explain how they have made the government truly help Americans.
After four years of the Trump administration, I believe that I understand the revolt that produced so many Trump adherents. In 2016, there was an overwhelming feeling that most Americans were not doing well economically. After huge amounts of main street’s wealth was lost in 2008, it took 8 more years just to get close to where it was before the fiscal cliff. It seemed like not only billionaires, but the educated elites came out of the experience unscathed. The divides between individuals with stable incomes and a wide breadth of job prospects and those who were situated in industries which were lagging in growth was very apparent. Old guard Republicans and establishment Democrats seemed equally at fault.
There were plenty of scapegoats around. The ones Trump chose to emphasize had been lingering on the libertarian fringe of the party for decades. Globalism and its many manifestations were second only to the problems caused by illegal immigration. There was also the always popular whipping boys, congress, liberal courts, and Federal bureaucracies. Trump was the person who would fix it all. He was the outsider, the successful businessman; he did not need establishment money to run his campaign. He was a guy who would fire the incompetent and not suffer fools. Except, he was not really that leader. The scapegoats were easy to name, but the specifics of them were more complex.
To me, the unequivocal reason for our country’s disdain for congress and the courts is their disinterest in good governance. Government as an institution will never go away. All civilizations have developed systems of government. Our amazing Constitution outlined perhaps the least corruptible form of government possible. It guarantees equity, not equality. It promises to be fair and impartial. It is based on the belief that everyone is equal in God’s eyes.
The hyper partisanship of the most recent administrations and congresses has led to great emphasis on social engineering as we as society have grappled with both the Constitutional mandates for equity and equality. What has been lacking is real consideration of practical governance. Laws are passed to gain political power. Judges are looked at for partisan leanings rather than keen understanding of law and impartiality.
Good governance means that budgets are set, and government is funded in time for agencies to spend wisely. Goods and services are procured at lowest cost without political bias. Regulations are written to be easy to understand. Legislation is publicly debated and not overshadowed by needless political posturing. Congressional oversite is effective in both fiscal and regulatory considerations. Inequities in administration are delt with effectively. Taxes are fair and sufficient to fund a cost-effective government.
The current Postal Service debate is a good example of governance taken over by partisan considerations. For decades, the postal service has been in financial trouble. The Constitution requires a postal service. Package delivery firms compete for its revenue. Congressional and administrative inaction have produced another scapegoat. The loser? The common good.
The third arm of our government, the judiciary branch, has been a source of domestic unrest for more than half a century. The constitution guarantees a speedy trial, but the Government has failed to deliver it. The justice system must deliver equity without unnecessary delay. The present debate about bail for the poor is partially grounded in how long the innocent languish behind bars, unable to support a family or themselves, while waiting for a trial. Tort claims consume billable hours, but the parties to the lawsuit remain in uncertainty for far too long.
Debate about appropriate government policy will always be with us, but government effectiveness will restore confidence.
Our Constitution outlines a government that is both a for the good of the people and an instrument of justice and fairness. We must insist on good governance.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!