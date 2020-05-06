Brugger: From Expected to Taboo in Only 80 Years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Do you know that 100 years ago most women were not allowed to vote? For centuries before that, they were either under the protection of men. Or not. Some men took advantage of women who were placed by marriage or birth under their protection.

When women entered the workplace, they were expected to tolerate the male culture in place. The toleration applied to language as well as to sexual inuendo and even overt actions. Some women were still seen as ladies to be protected, others as conveniently placed objects for sexual banter or philandering. Over time, the distinctions faded in favor of the latter. As women competed for advancement, sexuality became more prominent as a weapon of power or a matter of privilege.

I was tasked with training instructors who were part of the Army’s effort to end what has now been called sexual harassment in its ranks. This became an issue when women no longer had a separate branch and were designated by a separate name (WAC, WAVES, etc.). In the eighties, it was an uphill battle. There was lip service, but the only adverse action often fell to the woman complaining. No attention was given to women who harassed men. They were expected to like it, even appreciate it.