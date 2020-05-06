Brugger: From Expected to Taboo in Only 80 Years

Do you know that 100 years ago most women were not allowed to vote? For centuries before that, they were either under the protection of men. Or not. Some men took advantage of women who were placed by marriage or birth under their protection.
When women entered the workplace, they were expected to tolerate the male culture in place. The toleration applied to language as well as to sexual inuendo and even overt actions. Some women were still seen as ladies to be protected, others as conveniently placed objects for sexual banter or philandering. Over time, the distinctions faded in favor of the latter. As women competed for advancement, sexuality became more prominent as a weapon of power or a matter of privilege.
I was tasked with training instructors who were part of the Army’s effort to end what has now been called sexual harassment in its ranks. This became an issue when women no longer had a separate branch and were designated by a separate name (WAC, WAVES, etc.). In the eighties, it was an uphill battle. There was lip service, but the only adverse action often fell to the woman complaining. No attention was given to women who harassed men. They were expected to like it, even appreciate it.
Circumstances have changed. People who are in the lower levels of power altered their behavior and expectations most readily. There was a shared empathy for the misuse of power among those who were most often the victim of it. Legal action became more common, but there was also the emergence of the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). In some employment, dating, and marriage situations, an NDA between the parties was signed at the outset.
Now we have the #MeToo Movement. It has impacted the powerful and any deep pocket worth suing. It seems to have finally placed a taboo in the workplace. A victim is entitled to a vigorous investigation. Approaches to asking for permission as well as giving refusal are becoming more common. The current social agreement on the issue is that sexual behavior is a private matter open to negotiation.
Certainly, before this last decade, social norms were in flux. Our opinions about appropriate workplace and even other social behaviors varied widely. Many did not bother to examine them until they were challenged. Boys could be boys. Locker room talk sometimes escaped that context. Women whose manner of dress showed skin and curves were thought to be giving some level of permission for sexual interaction. Flirting said, “approach me”. The manner of approach was open to interpretation.
We had sexual scandal. Names were attached to facets of motive, action, and integrity. Not only a political tactic, wrongdoing pleased the voyeur in all of us. The mighty have fallen! He is no better than us. What hypocrisy! Dramas filled news cycles. Lives were tarnished or ruined completely. Was there perversion or merely lust? However, new norms of sexual behavior, thinking about sexual behavior, and of talking about sexual behavior are currently moving into place.
With this background, I have decided three things. First, another person’s sexual behavior rarely impacts my life. It does not require my open approval or disapproval. Second, being aware of my transgressions, I believe people can and do turn away from repeating their misdeeds. Third, I know personal boundaries are individual preferences for complex psychological reasons. Actions or words I can ignore others cannot. Others have had experiences which make them see sexual behavior individually. I must respect their point of view.
I believe in being more forgiving of the distant past than the recent past. Repeated behavior of the same severity is worst than one event. In a political sense, in the absence of a proved offense, both rumor and informal charges do not deserve inflexible judgment. Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Regan, Clinton, Trump and now Biden have had negative information published about their sexual behavior. They all had both success and failure in office. Those successes and failures are measured by outcomes. Perceived ability to deliver good government is still the most important election criteria.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
