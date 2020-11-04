Brugger: Freedom, Janice Joplin and masks

Janice Joplin’s hit song, “Me and Bobby Magee”, written by Kris Kristofferson, contains the lyric “freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose.” For some reason, it popped into my head as I was considering the (sometimes armed) fight over any mandate to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID. Like all good poetry, the lyric says more than the sum of its words.
To some, the word Freedom means, “I don’t have to if I don’t want to.” As adults, they are substituting the words “believe in it” for “want.” However, what we believe can be simply what we want the facts to indicate. The philosophical debate over “what is truth?” is beyond the scope of this column. In our Constitution’s framework, there is absolute freedom of belief. However, our freedom of action is bounded by law. Luckily, our laws are not often based on the whims or plots of a few people who have power over us.
On this day after an election which loudly centered on the problems posed by the pandemic, it seems like a good time to think about where we go from here. The virus was not defeated last night. Like a marauding army with a robust supply chain, this miniscule creature keeps attacking its human targets relentlessly in its quest for survival. Defeating it now cannot be done by assessing blame. Exposing how this virus gained the tactical advantage will be the subject of future prevention planning. We must be able to survive under attack, defeat the enemy, and plan for the aftermath.
There are those who are tired of the fight. They want to exist with the enemy. They believe in a freedom that surrenders and has no hope other than escaping the enemy’s continued occupation. There are others who want to resist. They believe that in resisting there is a strategy for maintaining the ability to rebuild from the devastation that is occurring. Masks and physical distance are the only tools civilians can use to fight. The people employed by the medical community are the Army. They have the weapons which can defeat the virus.
The resistance is focused on two fronts. We need to preserve our health. At the same time, we need to retain the ability to obtain the goods and services we need to maintain our way of life. Recently, many of us have been focused on our fear of economic collapse while we have pushed aside our fear that the virus poses any personal threat. Especially here in Idaho, we have thought that we were behind the front lines. Lately, we have found that the virus can attack even our rear echelons.
Medicine has gained significant expertise in preventing death, but we still have too many people who are sick. We now know which sick patients can remain at home while they recover from the disease. We can discharge them from the hospital in fewer days because our testing is more accurate. Still, people who are sick cannot go somewhere and work. According to some measures, about a third of sufferers have long term (maybe permanent) health problems after they are no longer infectious.
Our first response of keeping people at home and away from where they work was a measure designed to give the medical community a chance to figure out what kind of enemy they were fighting. Even though we kill this enemy, it is skillful at rebuilding its numbers when allowed to. If we had prevented the virus from easily finding new hosts, we all could be shopping, seeing (a few) friends, traveling, and working while our army fights on. If everyone had contributed to the effort, we would not have experienced the continuing increase in infection.
Yes, we have the freedom to refuse to fight in the resistance, but truly, that freedom seems to be leaving us with nothing left to lose.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
