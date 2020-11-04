Brugger: Freedom, Janice Joplin and masks

There are those who are tired of the fight. They want to exist with the enemy. They believe in a freedom that surrenders and has no hope other than escaping the enemy’s continued occupation. There are others who want to resist. They believe that in resisting there is a strategy for maintaining the ability to rebuild from the devastation that is occurring. Masks and physical distance are the only tools civilians can use to fight. The people employed by the medical community are the Army. They have the weapons which can defeat the virus.

The resistance is focused on two fronts. We need to preserve our health. At the same time, we need to retain the ability to obtain the goods and services we need to maintain our way of life. Recently, many of us have been focused on our fear of economic collapse while we have pushed aside our fear that the virus poses any personal threat. Especially here in Idaho, we have thought that we were behind the front lines. Lately, we have found that the virus can attack even our rear echelons.