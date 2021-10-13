Brugger: Free Speech: Security, Safety or Unlimited Freedom?

Meanwhile, back in the larger world, we may have forgotten the Netflix documentary, “The Social Dilemma.” Over a year ago, whistleblowers from other companies explained the dangers of social media and search engines. Zuckerberg has testified before Congress on the need for government regulation. Another way of looking at the current whistleblower’s documentation is that Facebook has researched the social harm media can inflict on its users.

Free speech should not extend into the area of deliberate disinformation and the promotion of insurrection. We need a common conclusion about how far our legal right to free speech extends into the domain of political power. Do libel laws need to have more substantial wording? How do we punish the harm of disinformation and tell it from unintentional misinformation? Before we can regulate anything, we must understand how algorithms influence the delivery of free speech. Algorithms are the unseen manipulation of data that results in computer output. Only advanced mathematicians can decipher them. These intellectual constraints impede applicable legislation. Since our Congress has lately been more interested in playing the children’s game of King of the Hill, thoughtful consideration and research of these issues is unlikely. Everyone wants speech controlled — if it comes from the other side.