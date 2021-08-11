Brugger: For Two Politicians, Hubris Meets Nemesis

I am incredibly disappointed that Giddings kept her seat on JAFAC. She has not exhibited the well-examined personal ethical standards required to apportion Idaho’s revenues. I expect that Cuomo will leave the New York Governor’s office. The price to pay for hubris is not always equal to the harm done, but there is a price.

It is said that a slave whispered in Caesar’s ear, “don’t consider yourself more than a mere mortal.” We expect that all noteworthy people will have that whisper of conscience. Politicians must be especially mindful of that fact in the United States. Our citizens bestow power but not privilege on others to govern us in our interest.

History recalls hundreds of examples of the personal and social price paid by hubris. In recent times, both Nixon and Clinton had their positive accomplishments obscured due to their hubris. Not all hubris involves sexual privileges. Trump’s hubris has nearly obliterated his entire term of office and any positive achievements with it.

However, as fair-minded citizens, we cannot believe that we are immune to the allure of the thought of being above the restrictions imposed upon others. Just because it can be a universal wish does not excuse us when we try to apply it. While we can ignore hubris, nemesis still prevails. Society or an individual pays the price.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.

