Brugger: For Two Politicians, Hubris Meets Nemesis

It is interesting to find both an often castigated liberal and a fresh-faced Freedom Caucus member in the crosshairs of political headlines this week. Priscilla Giddings and Andrew Cuomo have had different and similar outcomes to their displays of hubris. They make the point that hubris has no ideological viewpoint.
Hubris was often a theme in Shakespeare as well as Greek tragedies. For the Greeks, hubris always led to nemesis, the agent of one’s downfall. It is different from Karma, which is the sum of one’s life and where it leads. Hubris is the human characteristic that leads to claiming unwarranted privilege.
By any standards, Cuomo’s last decade has been challenging. His personal life started to unravel with a divorce from Kerry Kennedy Cuomo in 2005 and then separation from long-term girlfriend Sandra Lee in 2019. He became the voice of the government’s response to pandemic control and chief opponent to President Trump’s counter-message in 2020. His media prominence caused political competition. Then came the charges of a toxic, sexually charged workplace and actual sexual harassment. He may have craved affection. His natural inclination toward giving people hugs that reflected his Italian heritage is no doubt true. That he has been late to recognize that some people do not want those hugs is also true. However, that does not make the observation that he has exhibited hubris less true.
After the widespread discussion during the Me-Too campaign, Cuomo failed to examine his behavior against the prevalent descriptions of unwanted contact. He assumed that he was exempt. Wrapped in a cocoon of prestige, he could not consider any changes in his behavior required by the manners of current times.
Priscilla Giddings’s hubris does not come from her current position but from her resume. Nomination to and then graduation from the Air Force Academy is an achievement. Selection as a fighter pilot is highly competitive and more of an accomplishment for a woman. Even before her election to the Idaho Statehouse, she was a big fish in the small pond of White Bird, Idaho. I suspect that she expects political opposition but not personal censure.
As a reservist, I was attached to the AF Academy for training and was employed by Civilian Personnel. In their first year, we sponsored Academy cadets, and I participated in an Air Command and Staff seminar with Academy staff officers. We knew that sexual harassment and assault of males and females in the cadet cadre was all too prevalent. Sadly, the high ethical standards I expected from the institution were not universal. Giddings may have decided that going along with the Academy culture was necessary to gain acceptance. It would explain her support of a colleague accused of attempted rape. It does not excuse her hubris in overlooking the censure of her colleagues in the Idaho House.
I am incredibly disappointed that Giddings kept her seat on JAFAC. She has not exhibited the well-examined personal ethical standards required to apportion Idaho’s revenues. I expect that Cuomo will leave the New York Governor’s office. The price to pay for hubris is not always equal to the harm done, but there is a price.
It is said that a slave whispered in Caesar’s ear, “don’t consider yourself more than a mere mortal.” We expect that all noteworthy people will have that whisper of conscience. Politicians must be especially mindful of that fact in the United States. Our citizens bestow power but not privilege on others to govern us in our interest.
History recalls hundreds of examples of the personal and social price paid by hubris. In recent times, both Nixon and Clinton had their positive accomplishments obscured due to their hubris. Not all hubris involves sexual privileges. Trump’s hubris has nearly obliterated his entire term of office and any positive achievements with it.
However, as fair-minded citizens, we cannot believe that we are immune to the allure of the thought of being above the restrictions imposed upon others. Just because it can be a universal wish does not excuse us when we try to apply it. While we can ignore hubris, nemesis still prevails. Society or an individual pays the price.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.