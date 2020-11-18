Brugger: For the next four years, our political game should be bridge

Politics is often referred to as a game. If we think of it in those terms, what kind of game is it? All games are designed to prevail by using the rules of the game. Sometimes the game has a clear winner at the end (chess). In other games, it is only the total of a series of games that determines the winner (bridge, bunco). For the last few decades, the political game has become grand-master-level chess. In the last four years, Trivial Pursuit has been in the news every day while the chess game has been obscured.
Chess is a game of maneuver. The player places pawns and more important pieces only considering the way they will contribute to the goal of eliminating the power of the king. All the individual strengths of the pieces on a player’s side are used to exploit the weakness on the opposing side. It is a game where only the pieces on each side cooperate. If they do not cooperate, they must leave the game. A board game of chess gives the players a superb mental workout. The loser has some satisfaction when considering the outcome of individual moves. While skillful politicians enjoy the maneuvers needed in the political world, the ethical ones are always aware that the game matters most to the myriad of people who are on the sidelines watching. They resist the arrogance of believing that the game is only about them.
This day was originally called Armistice Day, commemorating the end of the “War to End all Wars.” The name was changed and the intent enlarged when the need for armed conflict continued beyond the first two decades of the 20th Century.
Trivial Pursuit features lots of small individual victories. At the end, one player crosses the finish line, but each player has small triumphs throughout the game. The knowledge required to triumph is often recalled from the mind’s junk drawer. It has no meaning when applied to the player’s everyday life. Trivial Pursuit is a busy game. A player’s mind usually considers whether they also know an answer to another player’s question. There is a sense of satisfaction in knowing an answer another player does not. Political Trivial Pursuit gives the impression that our government(s) are working, but they are, in fact, merely holding up interesting things from the junk drawer.
Bridge and bunco are games that require the cooperation of the other players. Bridge requires strategy while bunco is a game of mutual luck. During a round of party bunco, players move around between several tables and are not paired with the same partner during the game. It is a dice game. Winning is purely about an individual’s luck with the dice thrown plus their luck in the partners they are paired with. It is a good analogy for the fact that all societies have more or fewer fortunate people.
From the Opinion page: To some, the word Freedom means, “I don’t have to if I don’t want to.” As adults, they are substituting the words “believe in it” for “want.”
Bridge is played with a partner, but there are varieties of ways in which the players are paired. Sometimes, the partners choose each other and play together throughout the match. They can play against the same team the entire time, or they can switch opponents. In other types of matches, the players switch partners as well as opponents. This is the way a democracy was designed to work, and thinking of politics in this fashion does away with tribalism. Our country was designed to let people form groups who share interests. These assemblies are not tribes of people who have the same opinions about the concern.
We all prefer that the persons closest to us, our families, share many values and beliefs, but strong families must allow for some individual differences. In addition, what seemed like a good idea, even to everyone concerned, can emerge as a problem. Adjustments to what we believe must be made. Sometimes the group dissolves, sometimes it goes in another direction, and sometimes it merges with groups which have similar interests. Peaceful societies and their governments recognize the shifting sands of the landscape they play in. Everyone brings their best skills to the game and by luck or by choice, they gather partners in order to advance their causes. We cannot predict the cards we will be dealt, but we can determine now that we play bridge rather than solitaire.
