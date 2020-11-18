Brugger: For the next four years, our political game should be bridge

Politics is often referred to as a game. If we think of it in those terms, what kind of game is it? All games are designed to prevail by using the rules of the game. Sometimes the game has a clear winner at the end (chess). In other games, it is only the total of a series of games that determines the winner (bridge, bunco). For the last few decades, the political game has become grand-master-level chess. In the last four years, Trivial Pursuit has been in the news every day while the chess game has been obscured.

Chess is a game of maneuver. The player places pawns and more important pieces only considering the way they will contribute to the goal of eliminating the power of the king. All the individual strengths of the pieces on a player’s side are used to exploit the weakness on the opposing side. It is a game where only the pieces on each side cooperate. If they do not cooperate, they must leave the game. A board game of chess gives the players a superb mental workout. The loser has some satisfaction when considering the outcome of individual moves. While skillful politicians enjoy the maneuvers needed in the political world, the ethical ones are always aware that the game matters most to the myriad of people who are on the sidelines watching. They resist the arrogance of believing that the game is only about them.

