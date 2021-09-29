Brugger: Follow The Money

The influence of money in politics is more complicated than the short sentences usually used to refer to it. There is the issue of campaign finance and the impact of the Supreme Court’s Citizen’s United decision. There is outright bribery. Another popular topic is career politician’s wealth when their official salaries seem modest. This latter subject and its influence on our property taxes is the theme of today’s column. I reference Idaho, but the analysis can apply to any level of government.
The uniting interest, in this case, is investment income. For many Americans, participation in the investment markets is passive. Any increase in their net worth depends upon retirement funds managed by professionals and their home equity. The individuals who select the political arena must become more active.
Natural selection produces a group of people who have vested interests in public life. The reasons for their interests are varied. However, holding political office or even being a political professional does not guarantee a steady income. In both cases, being hired and being fired occur frequently. Their rainy-day savings may be required at any time. This group must pay attention to economics, including the investment markets. Information is shared, skill is developed.
Idaho legislators are always interested in giving a tax advantage to businesses. Luring employers to the state or giving an existing business extra capital from their profits for expansion is legal and can be prudent. However, it can also increase the net worth or income generated by an individual politician’s established investments. It can be a source of insider trading regulators rarely notice.
Delivering tax relief delivers these advantages. The recent tax legislation, advertised by its advocates as property tax relief, gave that relief to commercial real estate rather than homeowners. If Idaho required public officials to disclose their financial information in greater detail, we would find significant investments in commercial real estate and small businesses that own commercial real estate and agricultural lands. Would you agree that personal gain influenced the legislation to an extent?
Then there is the swamp of public-school funding. Senator Risch, then the governor, shifted the funding burden for education away from the more financially stable property tax onto the sales tax statewide. He added the hugely popular “one cent for education” to the sales tax and reduced a property tax that netted him a reported $500,000 in tax relief. The 2008 Great Recession reduced school revenue as a result.
State Legislatures use the logical fallacy of Straw Man to blame local governments for the property tax woes. They gain important public notice with their measures to fix property taxes. They have, over several decades, eroded the ability of local governments to craft property tax to the needs of their citizens. This year’s legislative session was an outsized example.
Local school districts now ask voters for permission to impose additional tax levies as a routine measure because state funding is insufficient. Young families need great schools, but our legislators no longer have school-age kids. They are often among the older generations that find youngsters lacking an adequate education and expressing ideas contrary to their own. Their parents are not influential.
I do not claim that all our legislators are morally flawed. They are not aware of how their social circumstances may have changed their perspective. Their social circle begins to include the influential. Friends and associates with contrary views are heard less often than their party affiliates. However, our form of government requires a public official to develop the skills necessary to satisfy as many of the people represented as possible.
Every community depends upon prosperous businesses. Investments are an important way for both individuals and those businesses to thrive. Most citizens are wage earners or retirees who are only incidentally concerned about either topic. They distrust public officials who favor wealth over the practical solutions developed within the community they know best.
Anyone choosing a life of public service needs to remember that second word. It is never easy to investigate other ways of looking at things, but politicians must put their unique interests aside to represent the people.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.