Brugger: Follow The Money

The influence of money in politics is more complicated than the short sentences usually used to refer to it. There is the issue of campaign finance and the impact of the Supreme Court’s Citizen’s United decision. There is outright bribery. Another popular topic is career politician’s wealth when their official salaries seem modest. This latter subject and its influence on our property taxes is the theme of today’s column. I reference Idaho, but the analysis can apply to any level of government.

The uniting interest, in this case, is investment income. For many Americans, participation in the investment markets is passive. Any increase in their net worth depends upon retirement funds managed by professionals and their home equity. The individuals who select the political arena must become more active.

Natural selection produces a group of people who have vested interests in public life. The reasons for their interests are varied. However, holding political office or even being a political professional does not guarantee a steady income. In both cases, being hired and being fired occur frequently. Their rainy-day savings may be required at any time. This group must pay attention to economics, including the investment markets. Information is shared, skill is developed.