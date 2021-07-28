Brugger: Fair Share Taxes, Fair Share Spending

I no longer live in Denver or on the over-developed Eastern Slope corridor that consumes so much of Colorado’s attention. However, I now completely understand the point of view which leads to rural dissension. As a teenage Republican, I was disdainful of those who lived away from the cosmopolitan areas of the state. It is way too easy to ignore the public needs of places you never experience.

Residents of rural Idaho have been sold the same false narrative that has taken hold across the country outside of large cities. Taxes are at the same time too high and never benefit them. In Idaho, the rush to cut taxes helps no one. Property tax is a significant problem for homeowners, but our legislature’s proposals during this last session only increased their tax burden while easing the property tax on businesses and agriculture.

The legislature failed to apportion both a surplus in revenue and a windfall from the Federal government despite prudent ways to spend it.

The legislature needs to review sales tax exemptions. Still, they see no need to increase revenue or anger a segment of the economy receiving preferential tax advantages it no longer needs. Tax incentives can increase overall economic growth, but if they don’t serve a current purpose, end them. Make room for different ones or increase revenue and fund government activities that are underfunded.