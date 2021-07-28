Brugger: Fair Share Taxes, Fair Share Spending

Today’s column is by request. Two of my American Legion comrades recently commented about public policy needing attention. I agree. This column will offer the details.
Electric cars may be great for the environment, but they don’t pay their way for the roads they use. We have all seen electric pumps pulled up to the Tesla charging stations at the Visitors Center. I saw a similar one in Baker City, Oregon, recently. No gasoline equals no gas tax revenue. What will happen when trucks ply the highways?
Oregon passed the first gas tax in 1919, and the Federal government initiated a one-cent tax in 1932 after all states had one. Since inflation has increased 77 percent the last raise, the tax no longer fully funds the Trust Fund. In 1956, the Highway Trust Fund took three cents for every gallon. Since 1993, the Federal tax per gallon has been 18.4 cents for cars and 24.4 cents for diesel. The current size of the infrastructure bill currently debated in Washington would be significantly smaller if previous legislators had exhibited the leadership needed to address the funding shortfalls in timely increments. Now they must also devise the method for electric vehicles to contribute their fair share.
Another Legionnaire from Northern Idaho expressed his distrust of Idaho’s government precisely and all governments generally because of the sad state of the roads he drives on daily. He lamented that money is plentifully apportioned to the Treasure Valley while out-state needs go unmet. As an aside, he also refuses to involve himself in the political arena where he could actually do something about his complaints.
I no longer live in Denver or on the over-developed Eastern Slope corridor that consumes so much of Colorado’s attention. However, I now completely understand the point of view which leads to rural dissension. As a teenage Republican, I was disdainful of those who lived away from the cosmopolitan areas of the state. It is way too easy to ignore the public needs of places you never experience.
Residents of rural Idaho have been sold the same false narrative that has taken hold across the country outside of large cities. Taxes are at the same time too high and never benefit them. In Idaho, the rush to cut taxes helps no one. Property tax is a significant problem for homeowners, but our legislature’s proposals during this last session only increased their tax burden while easing the property tax on businesses and agriculture.
The legislature failed to apportion both a surplus in revenue and a windfall from the Federal government despite prudent ways to spend it.
The legislature needs to review sales tax exemptions. Still, they see no need to increase revenue or anger a segment of the economy receiving preferential tax advantages it no longer needs. Tax incentives can increase overall economic growth, but if they don’t serve a current purpose, end them. Make room for different ones or increase revenue and fund government activities that are underfunded.
Recently, negotiators deleted a portion of the massive infrastructure bill. It would have funded upgrades to the IRS Computer systems and a more robust audit process. The funds generated when taxpayers paid the entire amount legislated covered the expense. Those of us paying the amount we owe have every right to be angry and distrust a government that allows others to avoid payment illegally. The arguments surrounding the taxing status for conservative vs. liberal organizations is another subject for another day. It is fair to say that taxes should have a non-partisan effect.
User taxes effectively eliminate a citizen’s contribution for something they don’t use, but something like highways or broadband access makes other advantages of modern living available. What taxes should fund and who pays them will always need negotiation. However, there are unmet needs that we must consider.
We need to replace the mantra of lower taxes with the mantra of fair share taxes. The meaning is everyone pays their fair share, and everyone receives their fair share of government services.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.