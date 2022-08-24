Brugger: Expediency is the evil in capitalism

Capitalism differs from the idea of Socialism only in who owns the means of production. Socialism thought that if the government owned the means of production, the profits would spread to the workers rather than wealthy investors. At the same time, the theory promoted advancement in what the ordinary person could expect to gain through their labor.

Capitalism is the proven method of growing an economy. However, it is a complex system instead of a simple equation. All economic growth is a result of efficient production and investment, and the product is either the result of brainpower or manufacturing. Investing excess money equals increasing growth, but combinations of human behaviors and laws have made the word capitalism both applauded and disdained.

An action is expedient if it is convenient and practical, although possibly improper or immoral. Unfortunately, using expedient methods without considering any possible harm they may do is why capitalism is associated with all that is terrible in the world. The belief that expedient is the equivalent of efficient and effective is a human failing. It goes along with the idea that the ends justify the means.

Please understand that I am not saying that all capitalists, meaning everyone in the world who is not living in a commune, make expedient decisions. But it is always tempting to do so. Thankfully, most democracies have enacted laws that punish businesses and people who cause harm with their actions. Even when justice seems delayed, our laws seek to right the wrongs of those who cut corners and inflicted damage on others.

Our opioid crisis is a good example. Pharmaceutical companies develop effective pain medication. The medication requires a prescription, but it is used extensively by physicians because it works well. Even though their data tells them the drug can become highly addictive, they refrain from warning people or telling physicians to prescribe smaller quantities. They instead continued to incentivize prescribers and pharmacies to order large amounts of pills. They only saw the chance for more enormous profits and ignore or suppress the negative consequences.

As far back as the 1958 book, The Ugly American, we’ve known that an unfortunate side of our power and wealth spread abroad has harmed far too many. American companies used expedient methods to acquire access to natural resources and labor in other countries. They knew they were backed up by a state department fighting a cold war with Russia and now China. They said they were advancing the benefits of democracy and capitalism worldwide but made decisions that harmed them while they also helped. An example is bribing officials for permission to conduct their businesses without restraint.

After WWII, a conservative return on investment was two to three percent above the inflation rate. Toward the end of the century, there was a period where inflation and interest rates soared. More investors entered the market with IRAs and the idea of using leverage. Mutual funds, pension fund administrators, and individuals anticipating retirement became giddy at the high rates of return. The economy returned to the previous status quo, but the demand for higher returns continued. The manipulation of stock prices and the tax code produced the returns and the normalization of expediency.

Democracy and capitalism work well together to produce overall well-being when what is valued is justice and mercy. There is no need to change the government or our economic system. We all benefit from decisions made for effectiveness and efficiency rather than expediency.

As Pogo famously said, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” Some want to change our Constitution, and others want to change our economic system. Neither will work well for most of us. Authoritarian governments and authoritarian economic systems are only as inventive and resilient as the authorities. History has shown their failures. Improve what we have, indeed. The expedient change would produce chaos and a decades-long search for stability. Living in times like those is not the definition of a good life.