Brugger: Employer-Provided Homeownership is an Alternative to Subsidies

Homeownership accumulates equity in an asset. Asset accumulation is the foundation of the middle class and the entry point to wealth. When individuals have financial security, they develop interests beyond providing for necessities. Thriving communities contain people who have the time and motivation to engage with one another and gain social satisfaction.

Taxing business has significant drawbacks regardless of the popularity of the slogan. However, using incentives included in tax policy can encourage enterprises to compensate their employees at a level that keeps them away from government-provided financial subsidies.

One incentive could concern the cost of underwriting mortgage loans for employees. An employer could become the direct lender, which would allow them to carry the loan as an asset on their books. Another could be providing the down payment as a loan or a benefit of employment. These incentives should not include employees who already benefit from above-average compensation. They should be for workers who need to acquire what are called starter homes. Tax policy should be flexible enough to account for a diversity of business strategies.