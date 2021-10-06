Brugger: Employer-Provided Homeownership is an Alternative to Subsidies

Have you visited Hershey, PA? It started as a company town. Progressive employers saw a benefit in providing decent housing for their workers until the definition of decent changed and the idea became associated with indentured labor. Labor unions fought for higher wages, and the middle class of the industrial era was born. This middle class saw homeownership as a mark of pride and position.
Company towns had their drawbacks; remember the lyric, “I owe my soul to the company store?” However, the idea of company housing could be updated to provide affordable housing. The scale of the involvement would depend on a company’s resources and their need for a stable and loyal workforce.
Government subsidies for housing usually apply to rental housing. Too often, they produce pockets of poverty and even streetscapes that could be considered slums. They subsidize lower wages for workers in the same way as food stamps and Medicare. They require tax dollars that are part of the social Safety Net that have become an understandable source of resentment to workers who don’t qualify for them.
Renting a home is a suitable temporary choice for an individual or family. If there is a reasonable chance they will want to change their location before accumulating equity in a property, ownership is problematic. Maintenance of owned property can be expensive because of lack of skill, poor physical condition, or time. Renting makes repairs a part of a landlord’s services.
Homeownership accumulates equity in an asset. Asset accumulation is the foundation of the middle class and the entry point to wealth. When individuals have financial security, they develop interests beyond providing for necessities. Thriving communities contain people who have the time and motivation to engage with one another and gain social satisfaction.
Taxing business has significant drawbacks regardless of the popularity of the slogan. However, using incentives included in tax policy can encourage enterprises to compensate their employees at a level that keeps them away from government-provided financial subsidies.
One incentive could concern the cost of underwriting mortgage loans for employees. An employer could become the direct lender, which would allow them to carry the loan as an asset on their books. Another could be providing the down payment as a loan or a benefit of employment. These incentives should not include employees who already benefit from above-average compensation. They should be for workers who need to acquire what are called starter homes. Tax policy should be flexible enough to account for a diversity of business strategies.
I have been researching a term, the B corporation. Currently, there is a certificate program that only denotes faithful adherence to a set of standards promoting social benefit. There is no tax benefit associated with it. What if there was, indeed, a significant tax benefit? B Corps, properly audited, could qualify for special write-offs or even lower tax rates. Shareholders and owners could decide about the advantage of becoming a B Corp. So could workers. In a way, it would be like joining a union shop without paying union dues.
Communities are now finding that housing prices are rising. Part of the reason is lack of supply. Another is the current cost of building materials. However, there is another factor that I rarely hear mentioned. That is the profitability in lower-priced new building. If contractors make ten percent of the overall price of a house as their compensation, why would they want to spend time on a two hundred-thousand-dollar home when they could be building a four hundred-thousand-dollar home? Building apartment homes has the same profit incentive.
Employer incentives for homeownership would create greater demand in the starter home category, promoting demand for lower priced homes. Rental neighborhoods could once again become homeowner neighborhoods.
The chance for college tuition has become a benefit for beginning workers that once was only available with the military. For older, more skillful workers, homeownership provides the same type of individual and social well-being. It is time for those who make money because of the labor of others to reconsider what compensation their workforce deserves.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.