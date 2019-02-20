This morning, one of the first emails I received was from a Democratic candidate in New Jersey. I had sent a modest donation to her campaign because she was a Navy veteran and my cousin asked. She, a first time representative, has already started her 2020 campaign fund! In “The Hill,” a political aggregator, there was an article about another Naval aviator who is challenging a newly elected Navy Seal veteran from Texas! Joe Biden said he’s waiting to decide, and he thinks the whole process is too long, anyway. Out comes my soap box with my strong feelings about the need for election reform and the enormous cost of running for office.
My mother, born in 1912, could remember the year that women got the vote. She honored the struggle by becoming an active member of the League of Women Voters. The league, only too aware of the notion that women lacked the acumen to vote wisely, chartered a course where members attended every public meeting they could and studied the most pressing issues in depth. Each meeting consisted of reports from those meetings as well as from the current study groups. Any public stance they decided to take was a result of consensus on the issue. I have always followed this model of public engagement.
Idaho does a better job of campaign navigation than the federal campaigns every four years, but it could be better. Technology is available to allow a significantly shorter time for the campaign itself. We also can use that technology to allow candidates to fully explain their positions and their opposition to their opponents’ positions without sound bites meant to inflame.
Central to my idea of reform is the designation of shorter campaign seasons which would include one primary day nationwide. Candidates could only collect campaign funds after the filing deadline, although they could declare their intent to run six months before and collect a (small) defined amount of money to establish Web presence, pay for assistance to manage correspondence and schedule, and to gather promises of support. Political parties could make their own rules for both the primary elections and the national convention, but no campaign media could be distributed until after Labor Day in an election year. In my mind, there should be more debates, but they should be focused upon defined topics, known in advance, and the participants should be allowed to use notes in order to prevent the use of hyperbole or mis-remembered facts occurring to the speaker during the debate.
What would go on between elections? Governing and commentary. This is the space for interest groups to gather their champions, for PACS to sponsor their ads, for challengers to assess their supporters and make themselves known by meeting more informally with them. My hope is that this would be the space for ideas to be developed into positions. This is the time when the voters weigh in on incumbent’s actions and express their support or opposition. Not everyone in the United States has the time or inclination to be involved in politics, but we all have ideas on how the government can best serve us.
If there is one thing I hear most often, it is that politicians don’t listen to the people. My hypothesis is that the cause of this perception is that politicians are too busy raising funds and campaigning on those issues which pollsters say will get them votes. A more defined campaign season could allow for less puffery while still presenting a case for election.
The downside of this is that fewer campaign aids would be employed full time and less money would be spent on media for campaigns. I like to think this idea would promote campaign finance reform without interfering with the first amendment. It would prevent election fatigue, which often means that the electorate stops thinking about the issues. It would restore a measure of individual participation in the political process and strengthen a more democratic approach to representative government.
