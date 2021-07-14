Brugger: Education is What Makes America Great

Even before the American Revolution, people in Europe were exploring ways to govern without the heavy hand of the aristocracy. These thinkers often descended from members of that class, but they were not members of a government because of primogeniture. They still had a superior education. Our revolution spurred the end of the aristocracy as the ruling class, but public education made government by the people possible.

The need for public education is still recognized, but we are all involved in the debate about what, exactly, a sufficient public education is. Exasperation and anger about the subject are drowning out reasonable dialogue on the topic. I could write a book, but I will highlight my current thoughts.

First, education is a national concern. Economic growth and our power in the world depend upon citizen leaders who are educated and can use that education to innovate and strategize into our future. The critical need is local. As our world became complex and crowded with people, it is increasingly difficult for national leaders to be all things to all people. Knowledgeable local leaders must understand how national and international consequences can impact local concerns.