Brugger: Education is What Makes America Great

Even before the American Revolution, people in Europe were exploring ways to govern without the heavy hand of the aristocracy. These thinkers often descended from members of that class, but they were not members of a government because of primogeniture. They still had a superior education. Our revolution spurred the end of the aristocracy as the ruling class, but public education made government by the people possible.
The need for public education is still recognized, but we are all involved in the debate about what, exactly, a sufficient public education is. Exasperation and anger about the subject are drowning out reasonable dialogue on the topic. I could write a book, but I will highlight my current thoughts.
First, education is a national concern. Economic growth and our power in the world depend upon citizen leaders who are educated and can use that education to innovate and strategize into our future. The critical need is local. As our world became complex and crowded with people, it is increasingly difficult for national leaders to be all things to all people. Knowledgeable local leaders must understand how national and international consequences can impact local concerns.
Second, education is a life-long endeavor. Reading, writing, and arithmetic are only the tools we need to understand anything else in the world. According to a 60 Minutes program on aging, half of the recent babies will live to over 100. Since 1950, world life expectancy has gone from age 50 to age 72. It is higher in the developed world. A college graduate who forgoes education after graduation at age 22 will become functionally illiterate years before their end of life.
Third, education must extend beyond career knowledge. One reason is that careers will change for most people during their lifetime. Another is that the responsibility of citizenship requires the ability to research and understand new facts and situations all the time.
Fourth, education begins at birth. I currently have the pleasure of noting the intellectual growth of two great-grandchildren. Their little brains amaze me. Research has shown how important it is to give babies every encouragement to explore their world.
Fifth, only a small number of people are born with severe mental deficiencies that make it impossible to function in the world independently. At the same time, only a few are born with clearly superior learning abilities. For the rest of us, being smart is a matter of learning to learn and applying that skill throughout our lifetime.
Sixth, education makes us resilient when our life changes or we are traumatized. Thinking beyond the box has become a business maxim, but it applies to our entire life as well. Humans solve problems, and the more knowledge they have acquired, the better they become at it. Every generation has the gift of knowing the answers to problems solved in the past.
Seventh, education helps us to recognize the difference between things we can know for sure and what we don’t know yet. It helps us separate belief or preference from fact.
All of us as American citizens are capable of being well educated. Education should not be considered a mark of the elite. Education was not universal in the centuries leading to our revolution, but today, the debate centers around educational sufficiency. The founding of our private colleges began with the notion of the need for a governing and social elite needing more than primary education, but public colleges were not far behind.
The GI Bill was a gigantic leap forward toward the notion of higher public education. The entire world has changed because the United States was able to surge ahead in economic and military strength as ingenuity fueled by education led the way. The government’s ability to collect funds to pay for institutions dedicated to the public good makes it the most efficient and effective way to ensure that education is available for all—not just an elite.
Education: Essential, Affordable, and Life-long. In the fifties, economic and class advancement incentivized spending more time in school. There was snobbery associated with education. That should no longer be the case. Education should merely be on the list of the things that make America great.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.