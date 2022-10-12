Brugger: Economic philosophy needs to accept new situations

It is interesting to note that, after the death of a queen who was the child of Edwardian age parents and saw the adulthood of children who had never lived in a world populated by monarchs with significant political power, England plunged into an economic crisis brought on by adherence to post WWI economic thinking.

For too long, the western world’s political right has endorsed the thinking of the Austrian school of economics and the economists who enlarged upon their thoughts. The meme “Trickledown” economics emerged during the eighties. That theory had its roots in opposition to Karl Marx and his idea of socialism, which would lead to pure Communism, where everyone shared goods and services, and no one went without.

History has shown that Communism will never work. In addition, state ownership of a business, or as Marx characterized it, the means of production, is not an effective way to achieve an innovative and growing economy. However, individual freedoms that are a part of democratic government have produced a standard of living that would astound a time traveler from the period in which Marx and the Austrians were expounding on their theories.

Capitalism, the growth of an economy by investing in the means of production (all profit-making enterprises), is the only peaceful way toward prosperity for every human. The devil is and has been in the details. A democratic form of government is essential, where the majority rules, but the minorities are protected. Capitalism needs innovation, and only people who are free to think and speak as they wish will become creative.

Trickledown economics does not consider the modern innovation of worker investing. The world that incubated that theory had an industrialist class replicating monarchs and the noble class without patrimony. Of course, they wanted the next generations to inherit the position and the wealth they’d gained and improve them.

That world had not developed mutual funds, pension plans, investment clubs, and educated individuals who invested their funds in the stock and bond markets. That world had very little cooperative investing and could not envision a world where millions of people would be able and want to furnish investment capital.

When Reagan instituted the reforms he did, there was a sense that tax reform measures would produce more economic growth through private investment. At that moment in time, it proved true. However, it was not a sustainable solution.

What has happened over time is the creation of two serious problems. The amount of discretionary income in ninety-two percent of budgets has decreased in value and percent of income. For too many, it has reduced to the point where there is none, and families live paycheck to paycheck. The second problem is that too much capital concentrates in too few hands. The wealthy hire companies to manage wealth without paying personal attention. Games are played, and investment instruments are created that do not produce investment providing value to the world at large.

The significant decrease in government revenue for cities, states, and the nation have meant that government cannot effectively provide the agreements they’ve made to citizens. When governments perform poorly, citizens lose trust in politicians and bureaucrats. Lack of faith is a critical source of the unrest we have in America today.

Fortunately, new data and free thinking have produced new theories about creating economic well-being across all income amounts. We must pick the most promising and try them rather than adhering to ideas whose promise moved us to a point where we know only capitalism works. We need to develop corporate norms, tax policy, and oversight regulation that strengthens productive investment and individual economic security.

Tax the Rich and No New Taxes are meaningless slogans. The ideals which established our country, and our centuries-old religious beliefs tell us to work for the well-being of all. Our economy must do the same thing.

Our mid-term elections give us a chance to signal that we want economic growth along with personal well-being. I plan to ask for change when I vote.