Brugger: Don’t Tread on Me!

Anti-fa? No, wait, it’s the good guys causing chaos at the Idaho Statehouse this month. Because, you know, no one in power ever listens to the citizen. Because you have more influence if you back up what you want to say by yelling, bullying, and carrying a weapon or at least looking like you often open carry at whim. It appears the demonstrators, speaking for other supporters, believe that nothing less than the tactics of revolution and the cause of civil war will preserve the United States as we know it. Have I missed something?
Americans have cherished the right to protest since before the Tea Party. We remain watchful that neither our government nor our fellow citizens take away our independence and protected freedoms. The founding document of our government requires that our nation’s laws regulate our lives. When we have grievances, we have the right to object without being punished for making the disagreement known to others.
We are all allowed to believe anything we want to, and we are free to tell other people what we think. Only law can compel others to act according to those beliefs. Granted, even views held by a sizeable minority do not become law, and that can become a problem.
Our local legislators mentioned the disruption of efficient legislative proceedings by demonstrators in the Idaho Capitol on a recent Zoom call. I saw the testimony of two people who emotionally said that no one was listening to them. One hearing included a single landowner who proposed sweeping legislation that would address a recent problem he encountered with the local canal company. He didn’t want the same restrictions other canal owners comply with.
Since the vast and ungoverned frontier has closed, it is impossible to find any land in the world that is not subject to government rule. There are designated wildernesses and places where governments pay less attention. These places also have few government services. Many of them would be difficult to settle while speaking only English. We must live with other people, but it is not always easy to do so.
With widespread communication made possible by the internet, any one of us can find a group, herd, tribe, or clan of like-minded people. We can believe that we are a majority because, on our media screens, we are. Why shouldn’t the laws that govern us be only the ones we agree with? We who live in the United States are fortunate. Our Constitution’s bill of rights forbids governments from punishing minority thought with imprisonment without just cause (like trying to overthrow the government).
No one living today can remember a time when the majority of citizens were illiterate or barely literate. The adoption of public health measures has eliminated epidemic diseases caused by poor hygiene. The mandatory use of seatbelts has driven down traffic deaths. The laws which have given us these benefits were passed with opposition.
The effect of these laws has proven that they were a good idea. The two amendments to the Constitution, enacting and then repealing Prohibition, are examples of a good idea making a terrible law.
Humans are born with the instinct to go after the things we want, but our need to survive has given us the ability to adapt and cooperate. When the larger society around us forces us toward changing our beliefs, habits, and actions, it becomes burdensome. We want to say, “Don’t Tread on Me!”
However, medical science proves that anger and stress will kill us even when bacteria and viruses do not. Pushing the unwanted away to avoid effort or suffering causes physical harm to our bodies, but it doesn’t take away the cause(s). We need to train our minds to accommodate, adapt, problem-solve, and cooperate.
There is one imperative. The burden of accommodation does not belong to the grievant alone. Responsibility for finding common ground rests with the majority as often as it does with the minority. Right must be the master of Might. Without it, our descendants may never celebrate the third Millennium.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.