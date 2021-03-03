Brugger: Don’t Tread on Me!

Anti-fa? No, wait, it’s the good guys causing chaos at the Idaho Statehouse this month. Because, you know, no one in power ever listens to the citizen. Because you have more influence if you back up what you want to say by yelling, bullying, and carrying a weapon or at least looking like you often open carry at whim. It appears the demonstrators, speaking for other supporters, believe that nothing less than the tactics of revolution and the cause of civil war will preserve the United States as we know it. Have I missed something?

Americans have cherished the right to protest since before the Tea Party. We remain watchful that neither our government nor our fellow citizens take away our independence and protected freedoms. The founding document of our government requires that our nation’s laws regulate our lives. When we have grievances, we have the right to object without being punished for making the disagreement known to others.

We are all allowed to believe anything we want to, and we are free to tell other people what we think. Only law can compel others to act according to those beliefs. Granted, even views held by a sizeable minority do not become law, and that can become a problem.