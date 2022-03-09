Brugger: Do the ends justify the means?

The Republicans who are failing to openly and loudly oppose Janice McGeachin and Trumpism are guilty of winking at the system of ethics, if not moral values, they profess to cherish. In fact, they often accuse Democrats of doing away with those same moral values.

Here in Idaho, we have a home-grown group of Trump acolytes who exemplify the national Republican party. I shudder to think of the way they would govern. Gun control? They would have us all carry weapons to give lethal weight to our demands. Religious Freedom? It appears they favor public sponsorship of fundamentalist Christianity. Education? Just the basics and job skills, please. Forget critical thinking and “elite” scholarship paid for with tax dollars. Statute law? While regulation of occupations seems annoying when complying with them, they are needed quality controls providing consumer confidence. They would take regulations away.

Being quiet about the alt-right gives the appearance of approval. Why would reasonable Republicans not mount a louder challenge to them? They are guilty of ignoring the harm of the means to get the end goals they traditionally favor. They are saying that the ends justify the means.

I can remember being appalled when Hillary Clinton answered a question about Bill’s sexual misconduct while Arkansas governor. She said that it was so important for her husband to become president that she dismissed them. She felt the ends justified the means.

Can it be so essential to have the typical Republican political positions dominate that supporting a totalitarian cult of personality over the traditional American ideal of political give and take is permissible? Do they think that the alt-right and extreme libertarianism will stop at moderation?

Trump’s political popularity comes from a well-crafted illusion of unlimited power. Steve Bannon has helped Trump create a pseudo-reality in which all opposition to the alt-right is delusional. Fake news and malevolence characterize their opposition. The world is currently steadfastly aligned against the leader of a nation who uses the same power playbook.

Politics, of course, is about making decisions based on some degree of power. In everyday life, we prefer the least harsh application of force possible. Using overwhelming tactics on a minority produces resentment, anger, and retaliation. A collaborative political strategy is effective in keeping the peace.

The motivation within the alt-right is resentment. The viewpoint is that others have taken something away from them, and they want it back. A drawback to their position is that there is no common focus other than freedom. Without action against vaccines and masks, they are a group without common cause.

There is also always the need for power. The strength of our country has been that power has traditionally moved between conservatism and liberalism but has never been absolute. When a person or a group act from a place of resentment, crushing the opponent becomes the goal.

Letting go of the idea that the ends justify the means carries risk. The Democrats faced a similar situation in the sixties, and Richard Nixon reshaped the Republicans to win. But the extreme left was subdued. Our government will never be perfect, but our Constitution contains everything we need to work toward a balance peacefully.

Idaho is in a unique position. Our elected officials within our state, our candidates for the November election, and our Congressional delegation have the power to weaken the alt-right significantly using ethical means. They can openly oppose Trump and his strategies. They can oppose his Idaho sympathizers. This election year, they can make that the cornerstone of their campaigns and actions. They will still have the power to pursue their traditional agenda, but they won’t have to cringe as they remain silent about the dangers of the alt-right.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

