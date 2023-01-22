BRUGGER: Do not rain on the parade toward our future

I have become concerned about our future world and our country as a kind of nihilism takes over too much of our thinking. I am using the term which meant, at the turn of the last century, there was nothing to approve of in the established social order, but not the God is dead camp.

Because the root of the opinion comes from countless circumstances, it is difficult for me to synthesize it into a simple meme. Some, but by no means all, of the disapproval comes from opposition discussing gender, sexuality, different religions, different social norms, and different views of economic theory.

The complexity of climate change and the needs of humans close to overpopulating the world promote despair that transforms into doing nothing.

In terms of state and federal governments, there is an underlying illogical gamesmanship between laying down the law and incrementally dismantling a government’s ability to enforce the law. In the face of chaos, individuals who believe in a representative democracy are increasingly discouraged when looking for positive results from the various governments influencing their lives.

Still, any sizeable group of people needs government. The most efficient is a dictatorship. The most effective is a non-corrupt representative democracy. Efficiency is the idea of the decision made, the decision done. The effectiveness is representatives working to find consensus within the group without corrupting influence.

The downfall of dictatorship has been the violence in the contention for the position of dictator. The failure of representative democracy is human immortality. While we can lawfully restrain immorality, dictatorships, at best, only restrain violence for the dictator’s allies.

The far left and the far right are advancing agendas to control society using taboos.

The far left wants to dictate appropriate words to ban hurtful actions based on painful thoughts. Then they illogically call people who disagree with them nasty names.

The far right wants to mandate health care and education with a theological bias. They have hijacked the word ‘freedom’ and use it illogically to mean everyone should agree to the rules I use to govern myself. They are not talking about universal freedom.

Note my use of far left and far right.

To make sense of our political life, I am stating that neither of those groups has conservative thinkers or liberal thinkers. They are, however, trying to take control of the Democratic and Republican parties’ business assets. They also want to control the well-trained workforce that loyally labor in the brand’s name. They are using seemingly illogical tactics by enacting authoritarian legislation while weakening the effectiveness of government with underfunding or understaffing. The latter makes people less satisfied with government(s) in general.

The ultimate nihilistic thinking I’ve encountered says that humans will begin to approach extinction. Our species, wired for cooperation and problem-solving, has become so dysfunctional that the coming contentions over water, food, and a safe place will be violent, and disease will mutate and thrive.

Unfortunately, there are groups of adherents to theological and philosophical beliefs that are not upset with the notion.

I point all of this out to invite you to join me in refusing to accept all or any subset of nihilist thinking. The successes of humanity can be traced to cooperative endeavors and the will to surmount any difficulty. We can learn from mistakes and misadventures. Our brain thrives at the effort. The accumulation of generational knowledge planted feet on the moon and is exploring the universe.

Beginning with my first trip to Mexico, I decided I wanted to live in a world where everyone has the same safety and security I enjoy. I have always sought to collaborate with people of like mind. The strategies and tactics employed in any circumstance are different and sometimes contentious, but I refuse to believe humanity cannot reach the goal. We cannot give up or cede the work to a single person or group.

Our only hope for the challenges of our times is creative thinking around the goal of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in our community, country, the Western Hemisphere, even the entire world.