I don’t know about you, but the most effective protests in Washington during the Kavanaugh hearings were the women dressed as handmaidens standing silently in the halls.
Most of America understand the plot of the book and/or the TV series even if they haven’t read or seen it. It was a stirring visual of the centuries old drive to see women as more than property subject to the management of men.
In contrast, the yelling in the midst of testimony or questioning was not protest. It was intentional disruption. In my mind, anytime someone disrupts a legal process for any reason, they are undermining the basic tenant of our Democracy: Equal Justice Under Law.
Modern day protest has a practical problem. How does our protest get noticed by people who will be influenced to support us?
In the days before cable and internet news, it was easier. News used to be whatever happened on a day or in a week. Now, the fight is on for eyes and clicks! Something must be BIG NEWS to get attention. It’s best if there is a scuffle or an arrest.
During the peaceful struggle for civil rights, it was usually the government which acted to start the scuffle or worse. Water cannon and angry police were often abated by white men who attacked the protestors whose strategy was to take no violent actions.
The opposition provided quite enough action to make the news. People were convinced to redress the wrong of segregation. The protests were ultimately successful.
Today, modern policing has protocols to follow, so do protesters. Large protests today have some degree of organization. Spokespersons are appointed. Signs are somewhat coordinated, chants are composed. If appropriate, individuals agree to disrupt to the extent where they are detained by law enforcement.
Unfortunately, the degree and type of disruption often gets out of the control of the organizers. Sometimes the organizers decide on actions that will unfortunately make people so uncomfortable that the message is harmed by association.
Then there are the anti-FA, the neo-Nazis, the white supremacists, the gangs. Some embrace an ideology, while some just want to intimidate. The only thing they really are is thugs. They love mayhem. They make money by looting. They are ready to turn a demonstration or protest about anything into a chance to exercise their preference for physical, violent, action. They are the rioters. They are not the participants who are supporting a cause they believe in. They are the bane of every political movement in our country.
In some cases, demonstrations are like pep rallies. They seek to enthuse people to individual action over a long term in order to advance their cause. In other cases, protests are meant to declare that something is wrong or admirable and to show other citizens that there is a (hopefully) large group of people who agree with that point of view.
They are a way of voting when there is no election. Demonstrations and protests are part of a functioning democracy. Riots are not.
There are other political actions which I feel are more successful, but sometimes it just feels good to carry a sign, listen to speeches, chant or sing along with others in support of something you believe in. After all, isn’t that what most people do in church? Community can be a comfort.
The point I am illustrating is that is not right to fall into the trap of branding anyone but the demonstrators with anything other than the message they are carrying. They are not every Republican or every Democrat. They are not every Liberal or every Conservative. They are not every person in the United States. They are free to speak; you are free to disagree.
I would also add that competing demonstrations at the same place are a bad idea. Emotions can run into unwise actions and ruin any chance of your cause, for or against, prevailing.
The final word is that rioters have no place in democracy. They are subject to laws against property damage, assault, and public harm. When you see them, I give you the permission I give myself to think of them as thugs subject to the wrath of the justice system. They are certainly not part of civil society.
