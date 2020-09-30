Brugger: Democracy, public service and complexity

Absentee ballots are being mailed. Many Idahoans will be voting during the month of October, and this will be the final column devoted to my preferences at the polls. I will support Biden, Jordan, and Swisher. Today’s remarks, however, will be about why I believe that Donald Trump should be voted out of office. My arguments may differ from many of the ones you have seen. The headline highlights them.

Our Constitution puts enormous requirements on public servants. They are required to balance the facts, opinions, technical information, the lessons of history, the needs of competing interests, the difficulties of adequate communication, plus their own integrity with every official action they take. The new academic discipline of complex systems theory is defining their world.

The larger the scope of a government’s responsibility, the heavier the burden on the officeholder. Bureaucrats will have more in-depth knowledge in specific areas, but even they are required to collaborate with the wider areas of public interest. One of my greatest concerns in our current political climate is that we, as citizens and voters, are not examining the actions of our public servants in enough depth. I attempted to give our unusual type of President the benefit of the doubt, but I find that his abilities do not fit the complex nature of the job.