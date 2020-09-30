Brugger: Democracy, public service and complexity

Absentee ballots are being mailed. Many Idahoans will be voting during the month of October, and this will be the final column devoted to my preferences at the polls. I will support Biden, Jordan, and Swisher. Today’s remarks, however, will be about why I believe that Donald Trump should be voted out of office. My arguments may differ from many of the ones you have seen. The headline highlights them.
Our Constitution puts enormous requirements on public servants. They are required to balance the facts, opinions, technical information, the lessons of history, the needs of competing interests, the difficulties of adequate communication, plus their own integrity with every official action they take. The new academic discipline of complex systems theory is defining their world.
The larger the scope of a government’s responsibility, the heavier the burden on the officeholder. Bureaucrats will have more in-depth knowledge in specific areas, but even they are required to collaborate with the wider areas of public interest. One of my greatest concerns in our current political climate is that we, as citizens and voters, are not examining the actions of our public servants in enough depth. I attempted to give our unusual type of President the benefit of the doubt, but I find that his abilities do not fit the complex nature of the job.
There have been times when I could acknowledge that his spoken words seemed to be measured and appropriate, and I applaud that. At other times, however, his words and actions inadequately confront the complexity of the situation. The vocabulary he uses to communicate uses simple demeaning or superlative adjectives. His words seem to present any idea as good or bad. He does not express any understanding of the complexity which underlies every effective public policy and occupies the grey areas between the two extremes. Because of this, he fails to unite the country behind his actions.
Early on, he tried new approaches to trade agreements, North Korea, Iran, China, our traditional treaties with our allies, and immigration. His belligerence created quite a stir, but the outcomes have not always been effective. Korea and Iran are still nuclear powers, China has more influence in Asia because we backed out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He angered Europe over NATO and Climate Change, but US businesses are quietly pursuing green strategies on their own. The Chinese tariffs cost the government billions in farm aid, and US business more in cost of materials and parts. China is still attempting to steal our intellectual property. Our retreat from global power has seen China and (especially) Russia gain power. Our immigration system is still broken.
We had great unemployment numbers and stock market returns, but the crisis of the pandemic exposed the fact that the growth came from jobs in hospitality and agriculture, not manufacturing. The coal industry is still on the decline. The tax bill did not produce a surge of industrial jobs or even technology. Medical costs are still exploding even as more people are insured.
I understand that voters who support Trump believe that Democrats and the Republican establishment were not noticing their concerns. Class (caste) and economic divides in our country have produced alienation. Eighty percent of Americans do not have sufficient economic resiliency. The idea that anyone who lives here is a “deplorable” goes against our aspirations as a nation. (Of course, there can be deplorable behaviors. Everyone, however, is considered worthy in God’s eye). To my regret, Trump has not healed the wounds.
Every President faces fierce opposition, but Donald Trump does not have the skill necessary to overcome it without damage to our constitutional democracy.
While renewed enthusiasm for America is refreshing, we were not in decline. The ideal of America was and is strong. As a nation, we will always challenge ourselves to become a more perfect union. Violent unrest has increased during Trump’s administration, and participants are from both political extremes as well as unaffiliated criminals. We will see if there is more peace in the middle east because of Kushner’s efforts, but there is demonstrably less peace and unity in our own land.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
