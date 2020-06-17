Brugger: Deep Data Gives Propaganda a Jolt

Did you ever want to know which Disney character you matched? Did you answer questions to find out what city you should live in? If you were on Facebook, you contributed your information to the deep data which has made Russian influence on our politics so powerful. Those questions and others like them were authored by researchers for a company called Cambridge Analytica. They told Facebook that they were doing psychological research. Which they were. Except the results were used to find out about what types of messages you are most likely to remember. Even better, which ones you are most likely to share online or in person.

It is common knowledge that Google tracks our clicks. I was not worried. I thought it was helping advertising. Aware of advertising “tricks” for years, I even think that I choose which public relations (current word for advertising) campaigns I believe. All of this was before I understood the power of the supercomputer. What I considered as an advancement in the ability of researchers in the “hard sciences” to process data can also be used to research data in the social sciences. While social data is notoriously labor-intensive to gather and input, the collection of the content of the websites we visit and the content we share, and our likely recipients can be processed by a computer quickly. Algorithms can identify personality characteristics from that data. Once more, the identification of the individuals and their likely voting places can be tracked. Russia bought this information.