Brugger: Deep Data Gives Propaganda a Jolt

Did you ever want to know which Disney character you matched? Did you answer questions to find out what city you should live in? If you were on Facebook, you contributed your information to the deep data which has made Russian influence on our politics so powerful. Those questions and others like them were authored by researchers for a company called Cambridge Analytica. They told Facebook that they were doing psychological research. Which they were. Except the results were used to find out about what types of messages you are most likely to remember. Even better, which ones you are most likely to share online or in person.
It is common knowledge that Google tracks our clicks. I was not worried. I thought it was helping advertising. Aware of advertising “tricks” for years, I even think that I choose which public relations (current word for advertising) campaigns I believe. All of this was before I understood the power of the supercomputer. What I considered as an advancement in the ability of researchers in the “hard sciences” to process data can also be used to research data in the social sciences. While social data is notoriously labor-intensive to gather and input, the collection of the content of the websites we visit and the content we share, and our likely recipients can be processed by a computer quickly. Algorithms can identify personality characteristics from that data. Once more, the identification of the individuals and their likely voting places can be tracked. Russia bought this information.
We know that Russia also used and is still using human assets. The story of Maria Butina and her success in forging mutual interest between the members of the NRA and Russia is common knowledge. However, Russia also deployed friendly individuals, some of them with American accents, to befriend established groups of every perspective. When they encountered individuals who were passionate, they emboldened them with donations, equipment, or even communications training. Gun rights and militia groups? Hackers? Certainly. They gathered information on political party members, activists, leaders, and communications infrastructure.
Significantly, they studied our electoral college system and voting patterns in precincts down to the street level especially in “swing” states. Along with the data about each individual voter that had been and continues to be collected, they had the details for their well-constructed algorithms to create civil unrest, if not civil war. Eventually, they influenced voting trends by encouraging or discouraging voters.
Supercomputing provided a way to use words to influence individual voters to action. Voters could simply vote or donate or protest, or bully, or re-post, or even create posts, narratives, websites, blogs, or news outlets. Crucially, the propagandists gave people information about opinions they already had but stressed that the other side’s positions would mean that their interests would be ignored, and they would be forced to bend away from all they hold dear. All of this was crafted to the political tone each voter reacted to.
Obama’s administration had proven to be opposed to Putin’s geopolitical ambitions when Russia launched their opposition. As a campaign approached, Bernie Sanders seemed to favor more control on the power of wealth. Clinton was not opposed to wall street but would follow Obama’s foreign policy. In Trump, they had a candidate who would favor interests like theirs and demonize any opposition.
Our doubts about Socialism, Marxism, and Communism played important parts in the media campaign. So did American resentment of foreign labor at home and abroad. Disengaged from the devastation of WWII, most Americans have forgotten the reasons for the UN and all efforts toward international cooperation and economic stability. Globalism became the enemy.
Already in some agreement with the subjects of our culture wars, they attacked our failed immigration system, creating bitter dispute. And Guns! No need to dictate the narrative. Americans were doing simply fine—especially with the help Russians were already giving the NRA. Plus, there was the age-old grumbling about ineffective politicians and problems surrounding the inequity of individual income. Enemies were labeled: the elite, the corrupt, the 1%.
Every historical propaganda campaign cost more and was less convincing that the one the Russians began, and other interests have imitated. As a result, truly Democratic governments are at risk worldwide.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
