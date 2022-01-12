Brugger: Crowded House Hears Little's First Shot

On Monday, the Idaho house chambers played gracious host(ess?) to the entire legislature, constitutional officers, and citizens observing from the gallery. The ceremony mirrored the scene that will play out later in the month when Biden delivers the state of the union address in our nation’s capital. Governor Little used the well-choreographed setting to deliver his message that Idaho leads the way with effective state government, and he deserves to lead it for another term.

Considering that his Lt. Governor and main primary opponent, Janice McGeachin, had to sit directly behind him and appear unphased as he laid out his case, the speech contained unusual drama. The budget that Governor Little spoke about should have satisfied traditional conservative legislators. It might have placated Democrats for the moment except for the shade he threw at Biden’s spending plans.

Now, of course, the circus begins. The alt-Republicans have their bills ready to disrupt the proceedings. They have shown disdain for Federal dollars given to Idaho as relief for the problems caused by the pandemic. They are eager to convince Idaho that only their measures will preserve the illusion of life they believe America has always treasured.

The Governor is willing to use the surprising surplus to fund all the conservative ideas gaining popular support. He plans to spend time and effort to secure our voting system, even though it is a model for the nation. He used my favorite word, Broadband, in several proposals along with cyber security.

Anytime a politician talks about a budget and then mentions following years of spending, I question their ability to be confident of the future. I suspect a shell game in the $1.1 Billion budget for education because he added the phrase, “over the next five years.” Also, we know the surplus is $1.9 billion and counting. The 2021 education budget topped two billion. How much of the surplus is going to additional education funding?

For transportation, Gov. Little said that he was putting Idaho on a path to tackle all deferred maintenance needs—over the next ten years. Why not this year? Will more projects need funding in ten years in addition to the ones deferred now? Later in the speech, he proposed $200 million to pay for one-third of the backlog in deficient bridges. Why not $600 million to pay for the whole thing? I quote from his remarks. “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully fund known needs – to maintain our roads and bridges permanently – with no new taxes.” One-third is not fully funded. Over the next ten years is not fully funded.

The nod to the alt-Republicans he gave later may provide a clue. “I am unwilling to put the safety of Idahoans and the maintenance of our state’s roads and bridges at the whims of the feds. We must not look to Washington, D.C. to solve our problems.”

The outline of Gov. Little’s address was the greatest disappointment. After adding to the rainy-day fund and paying off building debt to save taxpayer money, the Governor went immediately into his plans to cut taxes and send every taxpayer a rebate. There was no mention of eliminating the regressive grocery tax. There was no mention of offsetting property tax. There was no mention of lowering the tuition at state colleges and universities. The Governor’s budget guru later explained that income tax would go from five to four brackets and that the top tax rate would go from 6.5 percent to 6 percent.

I can remember clearly when taxes at all levels throttled the economy. This is not that time. The surplus in Idaho’s coffers comes from growth in population and our economy. That new population requires government services. Those services must be paid for by revenue from taxes. Idaho does an admirable job of conservative budgeting. Because of that, a surplus only means that constrained funding can be added to because there are more receipts than planned for. Cautious budgeting means reserve funds go further when income declines.

The budget surplus is not an excuse to lower taxes across the board. Adjustments to tax rates to expand the buying power of families with lower incomes are a good idea. For other taxpayers, lower taxes are a want rather than a need.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

