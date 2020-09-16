Brugger: Counting cards and compound interest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A well-known way of beating the house in a casino is playing poker and being able to count cards. For that reason, there are a few people who have been identified as card counters and are banned from gambling. All gaming establishments have layers of protection against the less skilled who try to count cards or attempt other ways of beating the odds. We all may dream, some of us seem to have more luck, but profit in Las Vegas comes from the odds being stacked toward the house.

A way of winning in a capitalist economy is known as the miracle of compound interest. When $1,000 is invested at a return of 2% a year, you will double your investment in 35 years. If you invest at 5%, you will double your investment in 13 years. In order to reap this reward, all you must do is not spend $1,000 in one year and invest it or bank it at interest. After that, someone else puts out the effort to make your money. When you add zeros to the original sum, or you continue to invest the original amount each year, your own labor’s ability to increase your wealth is expanded by the results of another person’s labor. It is not a bad deal, right?

Any economic system is complex, but when politicians are running for office, they try to simplify their plans to keep a chicken in every pot by creating a slogan. We have a good many of them coined in the last century.