Brugger: Corona and Lime. Or, Maybe, Just Lime

If you have seen any social media lately, you can’t have missed the jokes about Corona beer/virus and lime, often added to the top of the drink. It got me thinking…..how many people are using this time-out to re-think the everyday, and how many are simply looking to numb the anxiety with alcohol or a more benign distraction? Of course, I am more than thankful for those who are striving to keep us safe and stocked with food. I hope that the unemployed can take advantage of the extra pay some employers are offering. Not everyone in our community has been given the gift of less noise and the time for more reflection. But there are lessons to be learned as our routines are disrupted, and I hope our community comes out of this with a few new resolves.

Some of my readers will recall from studying history that British seamen were called “limeys” because of the lemons added to their rations of grog to prevent scurvy. (see Wikipedia for reference). Not only was scurvy a sign of malnourishment (Vitamin C), it was unsightly because sufferers had bleeding gums and open wounds. It gave rise to many derogatory remarks about British citizens in several places. But citric acid cured it! The derogatory remarks have faded from the lexicon, and life is better.