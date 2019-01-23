I noticed an article in the MIT Tech Review email I get daily, but it was originally in the Wall Street Journal. Russia is suing Facebook and Twitter for breaking its privacy laws. (the irony!) It seems that they want all Russian user’s data to be stored in Russia. I suppose it is a more convenient way to see which residents have friends outside Russia and get their personal data too. This is a reminder that the internet is essentially composed of hardware rather than electronic waves. (Facebook’s thoughts on lasers to reach the most remote areas notwithstanding).
Idaho is not alone in having poor internet connectivity in rural areas, but Idaho does have the ability to change that fact without any legislation at the Federal level. I am again referencing the idea of making the internet a public utility. Landlines deliver internet but are unable to handle the bandwidth needed for commerce or the data used in telemedicine and online education during peak usage hours. Cable companies are stepping up, but their service goes where population is dense. Even PMT, who is installing the fiber infrastructure required for these uses, is seeking business, not residential customers.
A public utility can be owned by a government or by shareholders, but its activities are controlled by a public commission. It is a corporation designed by the laws of the state. I believe that the legislature should at least establish a working group to study how such a corporation could be structured by folding existing internet infrastructure and its equity into a company which would have the mandate to connect every part of Idaho that is not wilderness, to high speed, high bandwidth internet.
The business model of both land-based telephone service and Cable TV is already being disrupted. They will have to deal with it. However, I resist the idea that their internet services will eventually subsidize their core business and prices would be higher than they must be. Customers will have to pay for service, but with a public utility, there is the opportunity for everyone to have access to the very latest technology at a uniform price. There is also the possibility of installing security measures within the system which could detect some of the most disrupting interference before it reaches its ultimate destination.
I am not proposing this only for some greater good. I believe that it is an economic necessity in the new century. I have been listening to audio streaming from the education presentations in Boise. It is clear to me that distance learning is a cost-effective way to close the education gap in rural areas. Access to courses from high-level universities like Harvard and Stanford are available from EDx. Masterclass is offering classes by acknowledged experts in their field. The Teaching Company (Great Courses) is now selling most of its classes by video or audio streaming and download. All of this requires good bandwidth to be seen properly.
E-Commerce is something anyone with good internet access can engage in from their garage. The futurists are saying that small business will sustain most people on the planet in the not too distant future. Technology will be the rule in large organizations, and it will be robust entrepreneurship that provides income for most people. Why grow only urban areas and the problems that come from crowded population?
The third economic area to benefit from better internet capability is health care. Rural areas can have access to advanced diagnosis as well as treatment. Mid-level providers can access specialists when there is a need.
Even some emergency care can be handled with data transfer through a robust internet.
The technology is available, and Idaho must consider it. We can maintain our agricultural and recreational identity while building a robust economy throughout the state.
