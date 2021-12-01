Brugger: Civil Disobedience Cannot Lose Civility

I have been considering the fallout from several years of demonstrations that have turned into riots and ran into a resolution passed by the American Legion’s 2017 convention.

“RESOLVED, By the National Executive Committee of The American Legion in regular meeting assembled in Reno, Nevada, on August 21, 2017, That The American Legion considers any individual, group of individuals, or organizations, which creates, or fosters racial, religious or class strife among our people, or which takes into their own hands the enforcement of the law, determination of guilt, or infliction of punishment, to be un-American, a menace to our liberties, and destructive to our fundamental law; and, be it finally RESOLVED, That The American Legion considers such action by any individual, groups, or organizations, to be inconsistent with the ideals and purposes of The American Legion.”

There have been too many demonstrations that have devolved into a riot. It doesn’t matter if the bad actors are representing the left or the right. They proclaim that they are on the side of the angels, fighting violence with violence, but they are not. Brandishing clubs, destroying property, if not lives, is not acceptable. It is simply terrorism. Violent intimidation is wrong no matter what the cause.

Some civil disobedience is choreographed carefully. The organizers decide where to demonstrate, and even those who volunteer to engage law enforcement and submit to arrest. Large marches are groups that gather, produce signs, and enjoy the feeling of being with like-minded people energized by their cause. All of this indicates support in opposition to the status quo and for change.

Although mass demonstration is not my cup of tea, individual demonstration is. I choose to write this column to demonstrate a set of beliefs. I engage politicians in discussions to change their minds or understand their perspectives on issues. I prefer to belong to organizations that reflect my values and are active in demonstrating them. I may bore my friends and acquaintances by standing on my soapbox and voicing my opinions too often, but I am passionate about many causes.

As a veteran, I am only too aware of the cost of war. There are, of course, human casualties, but there is also the problem of restoring civil society. Violent demonstration destroys not only property and lives, but it destroys hope. War is

considered a last resort because of its wide-range destruction. A violent protest (riot) is nothing less than localized war without a just cause and no victor.

There is a strong reason for the Bill of Rights and its First Amendment. Free speech about our beliefs brings us closer to the solution of problems. Demonstrations can have a positive outcome. When our lawmakers fail to act, we can propose a citizen’s initiative. Contacting our representatives as individuals occasionally makes a difference. Still, phone calls and letters are always counted as pro or con.

Dr. Martin Luther King insisted on passive resistance and non-violence, following the example of Gandhi in India. In those cases, the government engaged in violence and was certainly overreaching. Lately, there have been cases where law enforcement, a vital part of the government we have established, has failed to de-escalate confrontations with the lowest level of force necessary.

Peaceful civil disobedience is one way for a minority to gain attention for its cause. If you begin to think about the BLM movement since its inception and adoption of the troubling phrase, defund the police, there has been significant innovation in policing methods. Best practices have emphasized different responses to particular types of calls. The cause is overcoming the misinterpretation of its slogans.

Reread the American Legion resolution. It takes a stance against vigilantism. We are a nation of law, and due process is a right. We can make jokes about lawyers and politicians, but only the law can administer justice.

In every way comfortable for you, I urge you to demonstrate your thoughts on the causes you care about. Disagreement is always permissible. Violence is not.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0