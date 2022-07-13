Brugger: Christianity has more than one theology

Religion is a contentious subject when published as an opinion article. Still, I have decided to venture into it today because it has defined much of the hardened positions on public policy, causing a great divide. Rolling Stone published an article about Christians who support abortion on Monday, June 27, 2022. The article’s title is “Think Christians are Anti-Abortion? Think Again,” and the author is Alex Morris.

The Oxford dictionary defines theology as “the study of God’s nature and religious beliefs.” I’ve often thought of it as studying the mind of God because Christians personify Him. All Christians are part of the Jesus movement that sprang out of Judaism. However, there is division in the interpretation of the scriptures that make up the bible. I am defining two differences precisely. The first is whether we are working to be righteous enough to go to heaven when we die, or are we commanded to work trying to follow the teachings of Jesus and, over time, create earth to mirror heaven? The second significant difference is whether Christianity (and, by extension, the United States) is one tribe in the same sense that Israel was one tribe meant to be God’s rulers on earth. One side believes that to be true, while the other believes the bible, especially the New Testament, instructs the individual, who then influences society.

Those four ways of looking at who God created us to be and how he expects us to act can impact our political beliefs. Various denominations within the Jesus movement accept one or another of these two points of view in varying degrees and combinations. When we added “under God” to the flag code’s pledge of allegiance on June 14, 1954. It was simply a response to communist nations that eliminated public religious practices.

Our world is experiencing a time of unprecedented change. The acceleration of change grew from the industrial age until the scientific-technical age, but the culture rearranged itself. The explosion in mass communication has, to a large degree, left everyone wondering, “can I ever understand it all.” A faith tradition comforts those who have one.

Throughout the world, religions have generated groups of followers with principles they consider absolute. In Christianity, those who believe our sins will keep us out of heaven after death and those who believe that our nation will suffer if its citizens allow people to sin are part of those fundamentalists. Less strict adherents are more willing to adapt to the changes in social norms.

Marrying absolute (Christian) religious rules with libertarian political thinking is not logical. Libertarians want no legal restraint on personal actions, while fundamental Christians want everyone to abide by biblical mandates. Lincoln, credited with launching the Republican party, would not agree with either point of view.

The recent Supreme Court decision allowing a coach to kneel in a public display of prayer affirmed the meaning of the separation of church and state. A private activity cannot be banned just because it is religious, and government cannot require participation. Atheists have asserted that government revenue, collected from the public, cannot be used to promote spiritual practices or beliefs. The outrage over their complaints has declined as variation in public celebrations has been allowed but not compelled.

Our first amendment guarantees that our government cannot regulate our beliefs. However, if their expression harms someone, the law takes notice. The ability to control our minds using psychological methods to change or reinforce beliefs is causing one of our most important current legal debates. Even the most benign use of mind control techniques, advertising, has been regulated to avoid deception. We cannot use these techniques for either political or religious persuasion. The Government must outlaw, to use a term from the 50’s, Brainwashing.

For full disclosure, I am a Christian who believes that we are called on to advance the kingdom of God on earth as it is in heaven. Writing my column is an action I’m taking to accomplish that end, but I never say that you should not challenge my belief. Certainly, over the years, I have indeed felt that God was challenging them.