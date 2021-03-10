Brugger: Caring for Our Kids

No doubt you’ve said it yourself. Babies don’t come with instruction manuals. We parents are often clueless when our kids present us with situations we are not familiar with. I recently heard someone refer to the fact that our life is going through change at a quantum rate. What we knew last year could become out of date rapidly. On top of that, there is what we never knew we didn’t know!

The money this grant would provide would go a long way toward providing training to parents and other childcare providers with the activities which stimulate a child’s brain so that it is prepared to learn the complexities of life. A child who is not completely literate by age eight has a difficult time when presented with the challenges of comprehending new facts as they are presented. Surprisingly, the years from birth to 3 are the most important step toward that goal.

Every parent wants to be the most important influence on their child’s values and respect for family traditions. None of this effort is meant to change that influence. This grant’s only goal is to strengthen a parent’s ability to be certain that their child’s brain is ready to learn.